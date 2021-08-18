Sept. 11 will mark 20 years since the terrorist attacks on America that took nearly 3,000 lives. Many have vivid memories of that day: what they were doing, what they thought at the time, how they reacted. They also have assessments of what happened immediately afterward and over the 20 years that have followed, remembering the heroism and sacrifice of first-responders and those in military service. We want to know your memories and takeaways. We’re asking you to submit in 250 words or less what you’d like to say about 9-11. We’ll be publishing them in September. Please submit by Aug. 20 via email to Lee Harter, T&D editor, at lharter@timesanddemocrat.com. If you need to mail, send to The Times and Democrat, c/o Lee Harter, P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, S.C. 29116.
We want to know your memories of 9-11
