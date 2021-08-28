‘We want this project to be transformative’: Walkability and one-way street in RR Corner plans

Davis said suggestions include an elevated walkway or bridge connecting both Claflin University and South Carolina State University to the corner.

“We have come to understand how the students are currently moving around maybe not in the safest of ways – some walk on railroad tracks and so forth that would scare most of their parents. It is happening," Davis said.

Davis also said there could also be improvements at the intersection of Magnolia and Russell streets to make it more pedestrian friendly.

“All would require partnerships with the SCDOT ... and railroad companies,” he said.

Davis said there have been some suggestions of having students cross near the current Claflin University Visitor Center and onto the Railroad Corner, or creating a “cultural trail.”

He said the cultural trail could serve as an interpretative historical trail starting on the campus of South Carolina State University, going through Claflin or along Magnolia Street to the Railroad Corner.

Davis said the trail could mimic the paths students used to take during civil rights protests and other movements in the past.