‘We want this project to be transformative’: Walkability and one-way street in RR Corner plans

An architectural design firm has presented the City of Orangeburg with three different possibilities for the redevelopment of Railroad Corner.
The possibilities range from complete building preservation to an entirely new development.
Each scenario calls for top-floor residential, ground-level retail/commercial, cultural/museum space and parking. They also call for green space and a walkable area.
“We need to think about the walkability of this site and to create a more inviting place between the university and downtown,” said Sarah Dickerson, a designer with the Perkins & Will Architecture Firm.
“Right now there are difficulties walking across the street and how do we make that a little bit easier for people who are walking this area,” she said.
Representatives of the North-Carolina-based Perkins & Will presented their proposals Thursday during a workshop session with city and community leaders
All three proposals would also make Boulevard Street into a one-way street and create a pedestrian retail plaza at the corner. Some discussions have also included the possibility of closing a section of Boulevard so it is used just for pedestrian traffic.
“There is the challenge of getting people on foot,” P&W Architect Malcolm Davis said. “We know that can be a challenge here.”
Davis said suggestions include an elevated walkway or bridge connecting both Claflin University and South Carolina State University to the corner.
“We have come to understand how the students are currently moving around maybe not in the safest of ways – some walk on railroad tracks and so forth that would scare most of their parents. It is happening," Davis said.
Davis also said there could also be improvements at the intersection of Magnolia and Russell streets to make it more pedestrian friendly.
“All would require partnerships with the SCDOT ... and railroad companies,” he said.
Davis said there have been some suggestions of having students cross near the current Claflin University Visitor Center and onto the Railroad Corner, or creating a “cultural trail.”
He said the cultural trail could serve as an interpretative historical trail starting on the campus of South Carolina State University, going through Claflin or along Magnolia Street to the Railroad Corner.
Davis said the trail could mimic the paths students used to take during civil rights protests and other movements in the past.
“These are the ideas starting to flow of how we can answer the challenges and problem of getting students across in an elevated way with a potential of cultural opportunities,” Davis said.
Orangeburg city leaders have had their eyes set on revitalizing the historic Railroad Corner for many years.
The corner -- which is traditionally defined as the area bounded by Russell, Treadwell and Boulevard streets -- has often been called the “gateway” to the city and a key component in the future development of the downtown Orangeburg district.
Over the past four years, the city has purchased a number of properties on Railroad Corner to help lock down its plans for revitalization.
The city hired the University of North Carolina-Development Finance Initiative to walk it through the process of developing the property and to present the project to a private developer.
The purpose of Thursday's mid-design council working session was to give an update on the progress of Railroad Corner and provide an opportunity for the elected officials, university leaders and representatives to give feedback concerning design and connectivity to the site.
Attendees split into small group discussions to discuss and reflect upon questions like:
- What are your initial reactions to the idea of turning Boulevard Street into a one-way street?
- What are your initial thoughts about a pedestrian bridge connecting the Railroad Corner to the universities?
- Do you have any feedback on the current proposed mix of uses on the site (cultural, retail, residential)?
Project officials stressed that any residential use intended for students would involve a partnership with the universities and stressed that the project is “not intended to compete in any way with current university revenue streams.”
“We want it to complement,” said Sonyia Turner, UNC-DFI’s project manager.
The general public did not participate in the group sessions but people encouraged to participate or ask questions of officials in attendance about the project.
Project developers are seeking first and foremost the preservation of buildings with historic facades if possible.
These include specifically The State Theater and the College Soda Shop. There have been discussions about locating an African American Civil Rights Museum at The State Theater.
Davis said the effort will aim to remember the importance of the corner and the civil rights movement.
“That is a proud story. We think there is a great, fertile ground in telling that story and using that nostalgic attitude – all the great things that happened with students and citizens in this town," Davis said. "To talk very positively while still remembering that past history and how these things could be leveraged as a destination, if you will, between say Charleston and Columbia."
The three proposed project development scenarios offered by P&W include:
- Preserve and infill: The primary objective is to preserve all the buildings on the site and restore them with targeted retail and commercial uses and overlaying the area with mixed uses and residential uses.
“It is holding the historic corner and getting it really back to the corner that was there,” P&W landscape architect Allen Pratt said.
He said there are additional tax credits that could be helpful under this scenario.
- Reuse and energize: The primary objective would keep some historic elements on the site, but not necessarily the buildings.
“It would reallocate building facades or foundations or materials in new and interesting ways that activate the site and give us a sense of nostalgia, maintain the sense of place and history, but give us the benefit of some new architecture,” Pratt said.
Pratt said this design would open up the site, creating walk-through opportunities with urban and plaza spaces combined with retail.
He said the design would allow individuals to walk to Railroad Corner or arrive to it as a destination.
- Regenerate and overlay: Building entirely new.
“Preservation may not ultimately be possible,” Pratt said. “Engineering, economics, structure and other things could come into play.”
Pratt said this design scenario would incorporate and maintain pedestrian areas and add a mixed-use development. He said there will be more flexibility when it comes to building footprints and parking.
“It is a scenario to consider, but it is a scenario where you have to be mindful about how the architecture takes shape and it does not lose that context and is grounded in site,” Pratt said.
He said even with a new build, the focus would be on the use of materials to “keep a sense of place.”
Turner said the project has created some buzz.
“There has been demonstrated interest from potential local tenants,” Turner said. “There has already been interest.”
Turner said there are two investment groups that have approached the city about the project. Turner did not provide specifics.
Thus far, the project has included a parcel analysis, a site-specific market analysis and the first phase of the public engagement process. It will soon enter the site-planning and financial-feasibility analysis.
Turner said market analysis has shown low market demand for retail, residential and office, and more market demand for affordable uses.
“We believe there is a strong case for investment for the Railroad Corner,” Turner said. “There is local, state and investor interest. We have seen similar projects like this be successful in other areas.”
She said there are signs of hope such as the new library and new city hall, as well as a proposed project at the All-Star bowling alley.
Public input has included the request for college-friendly activities, a museum, entertainment, recreation and dining.
“The community in Orangeburg is very invested about what happens on this corner,” Turner said.
After Thursday's meeting, P&W will meet with city staff and pull together a conceptual design for Railroad Corner.
Then there will be more public engagement.
Orangeburg City Council will vote on the development plan. The plan will then be taken to a private development firm to build it out.
The completion of DFI's site and financial feasibility study is expected in the fall and the second phase of public engagement is expected this winter.
Late 2021 or early 2022 is the target for solicitation of development partners, according to DFI.
City Administrator Sidney Evering said the city will strive to be as transparent as it can be throughout the whole process by continually engaging the public.
“This is a City of Orangeburg project,” Evering said. “That means that it includes everyone. The only way this project will be successful is to have your input, your feedback, your thoughts, your ideas, because ultimately this is your project.”
“We want this project to be transformative,” Evering said. “We want it to change and elevate the perception of Orangeburg. This project has the chance and will do that. It will be the linchpin of future development in Orangeburg. We want it to be a place where people from around the state, the world can come and visit.”
Orangeburg Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Kalu Kalu said he envisions Railroad Corner as a key gathering place for students and the community such as Five Points in Columbia has become a gathering spot for University of South Carolina students.
He said the redevelopment is important to keep young professionals in Orangeburg.
“Orangeburg can be a big place and a great place to be,” Kalu said.
Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, asked if contiguous property owners and university officials have been engaged in the process.
Evering said the universities are engaged.
“They are an integral part of this project,” Evering said. “We want the students to leave campus and come here. One of the things we hear from the students is that there is nothing to do in Orangeburg. This is meant to change that. We want our students to stay here.”
Evering also said contiguous property owners are and will continue to be engaged.
The latest updates are available online at: orangeburg.sc.us/railroadcorner