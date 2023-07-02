Helping others comes naturally to 67-year-old James “Pam” Barnwell.

He’s the owner of B&B Meats and Family Kitchen in Bamberg.

As a lifelong resident of Bamberg, he strives to “be of access to the community.”

Customers come to purchase groceries, fresh-cut meat and hot meals, but they leave as family friends. Barnwell says that bond is built through talking and engaging with customers.

“We’ve had the business now for 33 years and it’s been real prosperous for us. We’ve helped a lot of people and a lot of people helped us,” Barnwell said.

Barnwell started working at, then named, Blocker’s Grocery, in the 1970s.

He and his wife purchased the store in 1990 and changed the name to B&B Meats and Family Kitchen. One “B” stands for Barnwell and the other “B” stands for Blocker, the previous owner who hired Barnwell as a teen.

Now as the owner, Barnwell makes it a point to hire people looking for their first job. He has provided jobs to many kids in the community throughout the years.

“I like to know what’s happening in their life. A lot of my friend’s kids worked for us and helped us. I mean, you gotta work,” he said.

B&B is known for selling its “country cooking” and “big turkey wings every Friday.” A staple in the community, Barnwell says the store has been around for the last 75 years, giving customers a “family-like experience.”

His devotion to helping others extends outside the walls of B&B. It is normal to see Barnwell catering at various events, such as birthdays and family reunions.

“Whatever they want, that’s what we do for them,” he said. “We cater for several churches in the neighborhood, and we donate to the Cheez ‘N’ Cracker Box.”

The Cheez ‘N’ Cracker Box is a non-profit charity organization in Bamberg. It serves as a local food pantry and donation center.

Helping people has always been important to Barnwell. He says he was raised to value Jesus Christ, family and helping others. He passed down those values to his children and grandchildren.

“Everybody needs help sometimes and we try to do our part,” Barnwell said. “The Lord has helped us to get here and I want to share that with people. That comes from my heart.”