‘We tried to help some kids’: Tablets given to students at Rivelon

About 16 students at Rivelon Elementary School in the Edisto Drive community received tablet computers on Dec. 23.

The “Tiger Tablet Giveaway,” named in honor of Rivelon Elementary’s mascot, was made possible through the generosity of Orangeburg residents Mikebia and Therman Adams.

"I felt it was important to give away because during the whole time of the coronavirus, we didn't worry for nothing," Mikebia said. "We didn't worry about how we were going to pay our light bill, how we were going to pay our mortgage, how we were going to pay the car insurance, how we were going to eat."

"My husband and I talked about donating something, so we decided to do the computers for the kids who are stuck out here on their own and could not go to school online," Mikebia said. "We tried to help some kids."

Therman is thankful for God's generosity.

"Thank the Lord," Therman said. "I give God all the praise. I know a lot of kids did not have any and some people were sharing. Anything you can do – I don't care how small it is – it is blessed."

The Adams reached out the Rivelon community expressing a desire to give a gift.