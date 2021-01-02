‘We tried to help some kids’: Tablets given to students at Rivelon

About 16 students at Rivelon Elementary School in the Edisto Drive community received tablet computers on Dec. 23.
The “Tiger Tablet Giveaway,” named in honor of Rivelon Elementary’s mascot, was made possible through the generosity of Orangeburg residents Mikebia and Therman Adams.
"I felt it was important to give away because during the whole time of the coronavirus, we didn't worry for nothing," Mikebia said. "We didn't worry about how we were going to pay our light bill, how we were going to pay our mortgage, how we were going to pay the car insurance, how we were going to eat."
"My husband and I talked about donating something, so we decided to do the computers for the kids who are stuck out here on their own and could not go to school online," Mikebia said. "We tried to help some kids."
Therman is thankful for God's generosity.
"Thank the Lord," Therman said. "I give God all the praise. I know a lot of kids did not have any and some people were sharing. Anything you can do – I don't care how small it is – it is blessed."
The Adams reached out the Rivelon community expressing a desire to give a gift.
"It is the season to give," Rivelon Elementary School professional counselor Dr. Sharon Forman said.
"We are just asking that they appreciate it and take care of it and one day that they would decide to give something to someone else that will help them along the way," Forman said.
Forman recognized Dr. Rena Bowman, Rivelon's principal, for also making the giveaway possible.
Glorious Cuttino, grandmother of 6-year-old Rivelon student Miracle Mayes, expressed her appreciation for the gift.
“I think it is great, especially for her,” Cuttino said. “It motivates these kids when they do things like this, especially at the end of the year. They look forward to working for something the next year.”
Mayes herself was left speechless by the gift.
When asked if the gift was a nice Christmas present, she said in a quiet voice, “yes.”
“I think it is amazing,” Miracle's mom, Janine Burley, said. “I think it is incredible actually. I am very grateful that she was selected to receive a gift today.”
Rivelon Elementary School second-grader Shandrea Riley was also excited about getting the gift.
“They are very fun and I can do my learning,” Riley said.
Orangeburg County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier, who helped coordinate the giveaway, said the outreach is all about helping those less fortunate this Christmas season.