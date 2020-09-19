'We stand to gain a whole lot': Orangeburg County urges census participation

Orangeburg County citizens’ participation in the U.S. 2020 Census is getting better, but it needs to improve even more, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
“Right now, we’re at 52%, and the state average is, I think, 57,” Young said. “In 2010, our response was at 57.3 and we’re at 52 now.
“We’ve been working with the (Orangeburg County) school district and they’ve given out challenges because what we’ve been focusing on now is if we get the school district, which they have been doing an excellent job to help us, and social media and with canvassers, we feel like we can make a blitz to pretty much get the parents and the students and let them know the importance of doing it.
"And they (the district) can use the mechanisms such as the robocalls and the other aspects of communicating with all the children across the county every day," Young said.
Young said Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster has been helpful and has issued a challenge to the district’s teachers and administrators to promote census participation.
“I will personally come to your school with the BBQ grill and make lunch for the first school with 100% faculty and staff census participation,” Foster stated a little over a week ago when he issued a challenge to all Orangeburg County School District principals.
“Our county is missing out on millions of dollars of state and federal funding because many haven’t made the effort to ensure that their family is counted,” Foster said. “As a school district that stretches across the entire county, it’s important for us to set an example. It’s important that we take the five or 10 minutes to call or log on online to My2020Census.gov.
"It’s imperative that we share with our community the importance (and ease) of completing the census, and that we always challenge one another to be better in an effort to ensure that our community and especially our children are counted and allocated the appropriate amount of resources.”
A week later, OCSD reported that 15 of its county schools are at 100% participation, with the winner of the census challenge BBQ lunch going to two schools: Bethune-Bowman K-12 Campus and COPE Area Technology Center. These two schools reported their 100% participation so closely together that Foster decided to have a barbecue for each of them.
According to district spokesperson Merry Glenne Piccolino, the list of schools that completed the 100% participation challenge include:
Young said the county has been promoting the idea through social media and advertisements and will be doing a promotional blitz in upcoming weeks at COVID-19 testing sites and through county services.
Also, once the numbers start coming in from the canvassers, “we should see some movement as far as our numbers are concerned,” he said.
With the census, “we stand to gain a whole lot, and you could lose a whole lot too” if you don’t participate, Young said.
“The census drives a lot of the federal apportionment of funds that come down through grants and entitlements that help people in their everyday life,” he said.
Even the amount of disaster aid communities get is driven by census data, he said.
If a person doesn’t fill out the census, it costs their community money, he said.
It also affects political representation, Young said. After the last census, the state picked up an additional congressional seat.
“That’s a huge thing as far as representation is concerned, and all of that is driven by the census,” he said.
“We’d just like to thank all the citizens who’ve completed theirs already, but if they could talk to a neighbor or friend and reach out to them to do theirs because it does matter,” Young said.
“Remember, everybody counts. And so that’s the key – everybody counts.”
