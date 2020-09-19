'We stand to gain a whole lot': Orangeburg County urges census participation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County citizens’ participation in the U.S. 2020 Census is getting better, but it needs to improve even more, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

“Right now, we’re at 52%, and the state average is, I think, 57,” Young said. “In 2010, our response was at 57.3 and we’re at 52 now.

“We’ve been working with the (Orangeburg County) school district and they’ve given out challenges because what we’ve been focusing on now is if we get the school district, which they have been doing an excellent job to help us, and social media and with canvassers, we feel like we can make a blitz to pretty much get the parents and the students and let them know the importance of doing it.

"And they (the district) can use the mechanisms such as the robocalls and the other aspects of communicating with all the children across the county every day," Young said.

Young said Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster has been helpful and has issued a challenge to the district’s teachers and administrators to promote census participation.