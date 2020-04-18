'We should not have walked out of this': North family recalls terrifying experience with tornado

He said his family will likely reside with his in-laws “until we can either rent a place or figure something out.”

The 37-year-old said he will also be paying more attention to tornado warnings.

“Normally, the alarm’s going off on your phone and you’re kind of like, ‘Well, there’s something around.’ You don’t pay a lot of attention because a lot of stuff like this don’t happen in South Carolina, not with EF3 tornadoes that spawn multiple tornadoes.

“I really want to put a lot of thought into the alarms going off on our phones. It was an absolute Godsend. It prepared us because if we were asleep, then I feel all of us would have been dead,” he said.

Sharpe said he is grateful that his daughter and her family survived. He is also pleased at how people from across all races and denominations have come out to help the family.

“It’s so encouraging to see. It’s coming from a lot of people that we know and don’t know. If we can work together on things like this, we can work together on some other things, too, to make things better.