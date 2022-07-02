‘We serve’: A history of the Orangeburg Lions Club

The Orangeburg Lions Club was organized in June of 1922 in the Sunday school room of St. Paul’s Methodist Church.

It was the third Lions Club formed in the state, Columbia being the first and Spartanburg the second. Later that year, Lions Clubs were chartered in Anderson and Greenville.

There are many articles in the archives of the Times and Democrat that show the Lions Club was very active in community service. Many underprivileged children received Christmas gifts from Santa each year on the downtown square. Contests were held to encourage the women of Orangeburg to decorate their homes during the holiday season. Many $10 first place prizes were awarded.

Helen Keller was the keynote speaker at the 1925 National Convention. She asked the Lions to be “The Knights for the Blind”. Since that time, sight conservation has been the major theme for the local Lions Club, as well as the Lions Clubs throughout the world. The club provides help to the needy for the purchase of eye exams and eyeglasses, among other vision needs.

For many years, the Lions Club’s major fundraiser was the selling of brooms and light bulbs door to door.

The Orangeburg Lions Club has sponsored or co-sponsored 23 Lions Clubs over these 100 years. Ten of these were sponsored in 1937, for which the club received an award from Lions International. Only eight of these 23 clubs are still active.

In 1982, the Orangeburg Lions Club spearheaded a district fundraiser to raise $40,000 to purchase an argon laser to be used for eye surgeries at the new Regional Medical Center. All the clubs in district 32B were visited and presented a program on the benefits of having the laser located in Orangeburg. After many pancake suppers, raffles, etc. the $40,000 was raised and the argon laser was purchased.

In the mid-1980s, the Lions Club decided to participate in the Rose Festival by selling hot dogs, hamburgers, funnel cakes, etc. An old concessions trailer was purchased. Each year thereafter, the Rose Festival concessions became one of the club’s major fundraisers. A new concession trailer was purchased in the early 2000s.

Around 2015, the club voted to hold a chicken pilau dinner fundraiser in the fall of that year. This has become an annual event and the club has no trouble selling over 500 plates each time.

The above fundraisers allow the club to donate to many causes. The club has purchased a vision screening camera that is being used to screen school children for vision problems. This allows children at an earlier age to be screened to find and correct problems.

While dedicated to community service through a variety of worthwhile projects, the Lions manage to have lots of fun at the meetings and fundraisers.

As of June 2022, the Orangeburg Lions Club has 36 members. The club is very proud of the services that it provides to those in need in our own community and around the world. In addition to helping provide eye care, the club supports Lions Vision Services, which is the Lions state association; the local free medical clinic and makes donations to many other causes. The Lions Club is always looking for prospective members that have a desire to help others.

There are 1.4 million caring men and women around the world that are Lions, serving together so that they can make a lasting impact and change more lives for the better. “We serve” is the Lions’ motto.

