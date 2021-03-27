‘We saw the pandemic firsthand’: After tough year, Santee care facility, others have reopened

It’s been nearly a year to the day when Magnolias of Santee had to close its doors to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 17, however, the facility reopened to daily visits and people like Caroline Toole and her husband, Giles, are just as thrilled to be visiting Caroline’s godmother, Lorraine Easterby, as Easterby herself.
Easterby has been a resident at the assisted-living facility, located at 118 Britain St., since Feb. 22.
Caroline Giles said Easterby used to live with her brother, Bill Cox in Orangeburg, until he passed away.
“I’m so excited,” Giles said.
“I was real upset I couldn’t visit but every three days” before the facility reopened to daily visits, she added.
The past year at Magnolias, as well as other long-term care facilities throughout the state and nation, has not been easy.
Magnolias owner Scott Lockwood said, “Here at Magnolias we’re not dwelling on the past year, but looking forward.”
“We are ever so grateful for DHEC, their leadership with providing testing supplies and guidance, which was so essential to the operation of Magnolias, for both the residents and the staff,” he added.
“Gov. McMaster along with CVS were also essential partners, bringing the vaccine to us, making that whole process as seamless as possible, again, for both residents and our essential employees. Looking to the future, Magnolias will certainly be changed, but we will never forget that our residents come first, the importance of family and community being a part of their lives,” he said.
Randal D. Hiers, the facility’s managing director and admissions coordinator, said, “It seems like just yesterday that we were applying for a license increase from a 52 to 62-bed facility, then the pandemic brought that to a halt.”
“We were posting signs and notifying families that we were shutting down on March 13, 2020. That was the day we closed our doors to the public. Not knowing what the future held, we feared the unknown,” he said.
“We saw the pandemic firsthand,” he said.
During the past year, 41 residents of Magnolia contracted COVID-19, as did seven staff members.
Eleven of the Magnolias residents who were infected with the virus died from complications from it, according to data provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“We, as a facility family, pulled together, prayed, cried, mourned and pushed through,” he said.
“Randal said over and over, ‘This too shall pass’” recalled Magnolias administrator Kimberly F. Harrell, LPN.
“We went from 52 residents to 34 in a matter of seven months,” Hiers said. “Some of the families opted to take their loved ones home.”
“It was rough, but we pushed forward,” Harrell said.
Back on Aug. 14, 2020, DHEC conducted an infection-control inspection at Magnolias and scored 100, Harrell said.
All the while, residents still weren’t allowed to have in-person visits with their loved ones inside or outside of the facility.
“The residents were affected in so many ways: not being able to hug or touch their families, Facetime and window visits just weren’t enough, no more outings, no more group activities. Their lives changed drastically,” Hiers said.
Eventually, Magnolias received clearance from DHEC to reopen for inside visitation in the sunroom on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., with strict precautions in place, Hiers said.
Harrell said she’s deeply appreciative of DHEC and CVS pharmacy for providing help and administration of the Moderna vaccine to staff and residents.
Now, Magnolias and a majority of similar facilities statewide are open to the public for daily visits.
DHEC announced a few days ago that long-term care facilities must provide in-person visits, as long as those facilities are in compliance of requirements for specific measures to prevent disease.
Visitors will be required to comply with infection-prevention guidelines provided by DHEC and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Some of the guidelines in place at Magnolias and other long-term care facilities, as required by DHEC:
- Visitors must undergo screening (including, but not limited to, temperature checks and questions about signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and more).
- Allow fully vaccinated residents the option to have close contact, including touch, with their visitor as long as both are taking precautions.
- Visitors must wear face coverings over the mouth and nose at all times.
- Visitors and residents must perform hand hygiene before and after.
- Visitors remain physically distanced from other residents and facility staff.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.