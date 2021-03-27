‘We saw the pandemic firsthand’: After tough year, Santee care facility, others have reopened

It’s been nearly a year to the day when Magnolias of Santee had to close its doors to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 17, however, the facility reopened to daily visits and people like Caroline Toole and her husband, Giles, are just as thrilled to be visiting Caroline’s godmother, Lorraine Easterby, as Easterby herself.

Easterby has been a resident at the assisted-living facility, located at 118 Britain St., since Feb. 22.

Caroline Giles said Easterby used to live with her brother, Bill Cox in Orangeburg, until he passed away.

“I’m so excited,” Giles said.

“I was real upset I couldn’t visit but every three days” before the facility reopened to daily visits, she added.

The past year at Magnolias, as well as other long-term care facilities throughout the state and nation, has not been easy.

Magnolias owner Scott Lockwood said, “Here at Magnolias we’re not dwelling on the past year, but looking forward.”

“We are ever so grateful for DHEC, their leadership with providing testing supplies and guidance, which was so essential to the operation of Magnolias, for both the residents and the staff,” he added.