'We rise by lifting one another': St. Matthews woman seeks to help support women-owned small businesses

As a single mom of young children, St. Matthews resident Annie Atterberry was trying find a way to stay home with her kids while being able to find gainful employment.
"Necessity is indeed the mother of invention," Atterberry said. "My kids are little. My son has special needs."
Reflecting upon her own challenges, Atterberry knew she was not alone.
"The year of hindsight, this was supposed to be. I think I can say with some certainty that this has been one heck of a year for all of us, but so much depends on your perspective,." Atterberry said. "When faced with such epic, global tragedy and foolishness ... we can either choose to lay down, or we can fight. I choose to fight."
Choose to fight Atterberry has done, and not only for herself but for other women-owned small businesses struggling to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.
Atterberry has begun her own online business called Sweetgrass & Sage that is intended to help provide women-owned small businesses a steady stream of retail.
How it works is that Atterberry purchases various items from women-owned small businesses and then becomes a distributor of these boxed items.
"One in six small businesses has closed their doors during this pandemic, and there have been many women, like me, faced with make-it-work moments, starting small businesses and making a difference for their families," Atterberry said. "Other, more established small businesses, are hanging on for dear life. We rise by lifting one another. We have the power to help, and we must."
Reading the signs of the times, Atterberry has noticed a resurgence of the arts during the pandemic. As a 2009 art education graduate from the University of South Carolina, Atterberry says she has a fondness for creativity.
And so each box includes five full-sized luxury items. The items come wholly from women-owned small businesses, artisans and entrepreneurs.
"The recipient of the box will get some well-made, beautiful and useful items which they will hopefully be able to draw some strength from during these dark times," Atterberry said. "They will know that they did something tangible to help someone else, and women-owned small businesses all around the country will be doing a major happy dance because of them.
The business debuted a box described as one for "Warrior Women" in light of what has been a challenging 2020.
"I designed it for Warrior Women, because this year has made warriors of us all," Atterberry said. "I hope that each item is something that the recipient views as a tangible source of strength -- something that quietly whispers 'you got this!!' when they need to hear it most."
The first box included collaboration with Wild Alabaster in Charleston, L Rae Jewelry of Nashville, Tenn., and Atterberry's own contribution.
"The box is a little girly, a little hippie, a lot of love," she said.
Atterberry said by supporting her business, one is supporting small business owners and their families.
"Imagine what a bulk order of a hundred (or a thousand!) might mean to a momma trying to keep her doors open?" Atterberry said. "What if, instead of watching her succumb to the calamity, we rallied to help her?"
"The businesses gain exposure to new people who may have never heard of them before, and a sudden influx of orders from the sale of the box," Atterberry said. "It’s an opportunity for us to create our own stimulus. Think of how much of a blessing it would be for a small business to suddenly sell 500 or a 1,000 of something?"
Atterberry said she chose the name Sweetgrass and Sage due to the products being "recognized as sacred across cultures."
"Humble and somewhat unassuming, they grow best wild, and have been sought after for both craft and worship purposes," Atterberry said. "They are dried and used for incense and ritual. They are valuable long after their growing season has passed."
"Sweetgrass & Sage Box is built on the premise that there is something sacred inside all of us, something alive and vibrant, something beautiful worthwhile and lasting — no matter what season you find yourself in," Atterberry said.
Boxes will be offered quarterly but as of now are not going to be offered as a subscription, Atterberry said.
"I’m asking people to take a gamble on me; the Warrior Woman box is my debut box," she said. "I respect and value the fact that trust is earned. I want the chance to earn it."
For more information visit the business webpage at sweetgrassandsage.shop; email at sweetgrass.and.sage.box@gmail.com or Facebook.