'We rise by lifting one another': St. Matthews woman seeks to help support women-owned small businesses

As a single mom of young children, St. Matthews resident Annie Atterberry was trying find a way to stay home with her kids while being able to find gainful employment.

"Necessity is indeed the mother of invention," Atterberry said. "My kids are little. My son has special needs."

Reflecting upon her own challenges, Atterberry knew she was not alone.

"The year of hindsight, this was supposed to be. I think I can say with some certainty that this has been one heck of a year for all of us, but so much depends on your perspective,." Atterberry said. "When faced with such epic, global tragedy and foolishness ... we can either choose to lay down, or we can fight. I choose to fight."

Choose to fight Atterberry has done, and not only for herself but for other women-owned small businesses struggling to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Atterberry has begun her own online business called Sweetgrass & Sage that is intended to help provide women-owned small businesses a steady stream of retail.

How it works is that Atterberry purchases various items from women-owned small businesses and then becomes a distributor of these boxed items.