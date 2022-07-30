We Ride with purpose: Motorcycle group extending outreach within community

Rooted in faith and fellowship, a local motorcycle group whose founder knows the power of both is seeking to extend its reach within the community.

Russell "Black Magic" Shuler founded in 2012 the We Ride organization, a group of motorcycle riders that has gradually grown in Orangeburg to more than 20 members.

After having ridden with various motorcycle groups to different motorcycle events and other activities across the nation, Shuler decided it was time to start his own group.

"When I moved here into Orangeburg, I joined The Rolling Tigers. I rode with them for a few years. ... Over the years I decided that I would try to form a group of my own," Shuler said.

"After meeting a few of the gentlemen around the Orangeburg area ... we started riding a little bit and then I said, 'Well, we need to just go ahead and start a group of our own.' I named it We Ride because that's what I love to do. I assume they wanted to do the same thing, and they did," he said.

Member Alvin "AJ" Jones said, "We were more or less housed downed in the Lowcountry area, and then the organization started really growing. When I say growing, a lot of guys in Orangeburg saw what Magic was doing."

Jones continued, "We were riding all the way down to pretty close to Charleston, hanging out with those guys and doing things in that community. The guys in Orangeburg said, 'We need to make ourselves known in Orangeburg. We need to do community things in Orangeburg.'"

The group's first initiative was to partner with Paths to Wholeness, an Orangeburg-based nonprofit dedicated to helping formerly incarcerated women transition back into society.

Jones said the group has taken care of landscaping and maintenance needs at the site.

"There was a house that was purchased. We went in, and the house was all grown up. We went in and cleaned out all the bushes. The house is real visible now. We did some of the maintenance work around the house, and every week we go over there and cut the grass, whatever needs to be done," he said.

Shuler said the group wants to set a good example within the community beyond just riding.

"Most importantly, we wanted to set a good example in our community as great citizens who ride motorcycles. Be great role models ... and let them see a group of well-mannered adults and know that we do good supportive things for and within the community," the group's founder said.

The group sponsored a massive Easter egg hunt this year at Edisto Memorial Gardens in collaboration with Orangeburg County First Steps and Paths to Wholeness, complete with a fish fry. It is looking to support back-to-school initiatives this year by providing children with school supplies.

Jones said, "It was a real good turnout. We hid over 400 eggs for the kids. It was supposed to be one golden egg. Our CEO, Drag, said, 'Oh no, we can't have one golden egg.' He wanted to make sure a couple of kids got some monetary gifts. So we had three golden eggs that were given out."

Member Joseph "Drag" North serves as We Ride's chief executive officer. He can be seen riding his three-wheeled motorcycle, or trike, around Orangeburg with a teddy bear and its cigar accompanying him on the back.

North said he enjoys getting together with group members to have fun and meet new people.

"We always try to do something for the youth. The kids are first in our organization. They come first. Anything the kids want or need, we're there for them. They are our future," he said.

The group got together to serve meals from Greater Faith Baptist Church's soup kitchen on July 23 in Orangeburg.

Jones, a member of Greater Faith, said the church runs the soup kitchen every Saturday, serving as many as 75 to 85 meals. The We Ride Organization decided to sponsor and serve the meals on July 23, he said.

"We're trying to help as many people as we come in contact with. ... That's how it goes, just to share back some of the blessing that the Lord has blessed us with," Jones said.

Shuler said as membership has grown in the Orangeburg group, there was also a call to become more involved in community service. There are plans, for example, to participate in a Stuff-A-Bus campaign during Christmas, as well as to make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The group, which also includes female members, has participated in several Christmas parades across The T&D Region, even riding 94-year-old Louise Johnson, the mother of Greater Faith's church, in the 2021 Orangeburg Christmas parade. Johnson is an honorary member of the group.

North said, "That's what we're trying to show people. We are not a club. We're just an organization, and everything we do is positive. We're not going out there starting trouble and stuff like that. ... We always show everybody respect everywhere we go. We want to show the kids that everybody who rides a motorcycle is not a bad person."

Member Alexander "Unk" Frazier said, "I enjoy doing what I do. I like to ride. I like to have fun. I like to do different places to have fun. That was my goal after I retired, to go and have fun and live the fine life."

Frazier, North and Shuler took a cross-country trip to and from California in 2018.

"It's just something nice to do than just sitting around and getting old and don't do nothing. You work all your life, you enjoy yourself with the little bit of time you got left," Frazier said.

Jones, who retired after working 43 years in the manufacturing industry, said, "That type of riding is when you appreciate a trike. All four of us have been down to Key West, all the way in the bottom. We've got pictures."

Shuler is a two-time cancer survivor and 30-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He said he appreciates the support he has gotten over the years from group members who come from a variety of nationalities.

He said he knows he is blessed and is happy to surround himself with group members who feel the same way and want to contribute to the community in a positive way.

"The qualifications to become a member of our organization are to first and foremost believe in a higher power than ourselves," Shuler said.