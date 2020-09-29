‘We’re going to make it a place of healing’; All-Star Triangle Bowl to become center for justice

Zisholtz thanked Orangeburg County Council and Orangeburg City Council for their financial contributions to the project.

"The County Council gave us some money as soon as we said we were getting this building to help us with preliminary costs. The City Council helped me to find out about the ownership and then is now helping us to do several things in the building,” she said.

She said the bowling alley is in need of a new roof, among other repairs.

“I don’t have a timeline because I don’t know how long things are going to take. ... We’ve got to get rid of the mold and then clean up the building. At that point, we can see what’s happening with the electricity so that we can get an electrician and turn on the lights. We can’t do that until we stop the water and the mold,” she said. "Once we do that, we could plan what will go in different places, how we would lay it out."

Funding will be sought from a multitude of sources, including private foundations.