'We’re going to give it out until it’s all gone': Grocery giveaway May 15 in Holly Hill

Hunger is a global issue that many even in our own communities face daily. With the onset of COVID-19 and its far reaches forcing many to stay home, preventing their ability to earn an income and feed themselves or their families, hunger steadily grows within the local population.

However, help from their fellow man emerges from new places every day to ensure the community at large knows that everyone is in this together.

The Curry Law Firm and Greater Unity AME Church in Holly Hill are one such team coming together to be one of these sources of help to their community.

On Friday, May 15, they will be hosting a County-Wide Grocery Giveaway from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Greater Unity AME Church, located at 744 Coach Road, Holly Hill.

They will be giving away free groceries, including meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, drinks, and even some toiletries.

Eduardo Curry of the Curry Law Firm said the initiative is called “Feed the People.”

Having practiced law in the community for over 30 years, Curry said it was important to show that they are always there to help where they can.