'We’re going to give it out until it’s all gone': Grocery giveaway May 15 in Holly Hill

Hunger is a global issue that many even in our own communities face daily. With the onset of COVID-19 and its far reaches forcing many to stay home, preventing their ability to earn an income and feed themselves or their families, hunger steadily grows within the local population.
However, help from their fellow man emerges from new places every day to ensure the community at large knows that everyone is in this together.
The Curry Law Firm and Greater Unity AME Church in Holly Hill are one such team coming together to be one of these sources of help to their community.
On Friday, May 15, they will be hosting a County-Wide Grocery Giveaway from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Greater Unity AME Church, located at 744 Coach Road, Holly Hill.
They will be giving away free groceries, including meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, drinks, and even some toiletries.
Eduardo Curry of the Curry Law Firm said the initiative is called “Feed the People.”
Having practiced law in the community for over 30 years, Curry said it was important to show that they are always there to help where they can.
“As a law firm that helps people with their problems, we want to show them that we believe along with the church that those that can, must help those that are struggling right now,” Curry said. “In this pandemic time, we would be a fraud if we didn’t give back to the people.”
As a result, his son Eduardo Curry II, a recent graduate of South Carolina State University’s criminal justice program, came up with the idea in which Curry said he’d help back him.
Last Monday, the law firm was able to service the people of James Island at First Baptist Church with the same grocery giveaway.
Curry said they had seen around 350 cars and were able to give food to about 1,000 people.
The giveaway functions as a “drop and go,” Curry said.
“You come in, you stay in your car,” he said. “We either put it in your trunk or your car.”
Additionally, he said the workers and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves as they help to pass out the groceries to ensure they follow safe practices.
The “Feed the People” initiative is self-funded with no outside assistance.
“Nobody’s funding us, we’re finding ourselves because we love God and God’s people and we want to do something for the community,” Curry said. “If we can help somebody eat one or two days more, that might be a chance for them to say, ‘I can pay it forward.’”
He hopes the kind act will encourage others to do the same when they see someone in need.
“If we pay it forward and take care of each other, that’s all God requires,” he said. “Love God and love each other.”
Curry said anyone is welcome and that the groceries will be passed out until nothing is left.
“It’s not about rich or poor, white or black, red or yellow, Christian or non-Christian,” he said. “It’s about giving God’s people a chance to survive in a timeframe where people are hurting.”
He said, “We’re going to give it out rain, sleet, snow or shine.”
“We’re going to give it out until it’s all gone,” Curry said.
This will not be the only time they plan to hold this event.
For the month of May, they have two other dates for the grocery giveaway.
On May 20, the firm is joining with Royal Missionary Baptist Church, to pass out groceries from 3 to 5 p.m.
On May 27, they will be in Moncks Corner with Mt. Carmel AME Church, serving groceries from 2 to 5 p.m.
“This pandemic is affecting everyone and we want folks to know as a community, we can make it if we try,” Curry said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.