‘We’re doing what the Lord calls us to do’: Churches, groups bring Thanksgiving to their communities

The coronavirus pandemic may be forcing a few delivery changes, but community organizations and churches throughout The T&D Region will still be serving up -- or handing out -- Thanksgiving meals filled with love this week.
Williams Chapel AME Church will begin Wednesday handing out bags and boxes of food. Several groups and churches are also offering meals on Thanksgiving Day.
“We're not going to have our traditional meal,” said Bennie Brown, a member of Williams Chapel AME Church.
Brown said the church will instead have a drive-through Thanksgiving giveaway, handing out food bags containing turkeys, ham and chicken, along with other food staples such as rice and potatoes beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church, which is located at 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg.
In addition to the food bags, hundreds of food boxes containing items such as milk, cheese and cabbage will also be handed out at one per family or individual.
“We’ll put a meal together that way, but we will not be cooking the meal. It’ll just be bags (and boxes) that they can come and pick up and take home,” Brown said.
The church’s soup kitchen, which now runs every other Friday instead of every Friday because of the pandemic, serves hundreds of meals to the less fortunate. Numbers have been growing, Brown said.
“That means we have to really get out and beat the bushes in terms of finding donations. But when you have numbers like that, it really drains the pantry. It is a tremendous need. I just wish we could go back to doing the hot meals every week. We do have a number of folks who are sick and shut-in, like 200-something. Now we run those food bags every week. We still do that every week,” he said.
“Our church is closed, but they allowed us to continue to provide food for those who are in need. So that’s inspiring to a large degree. We’re working a little harder, but we haven’t stopped.
“The need is greater now than ever before, and I’m afraid it might get a little worse before it gets better … but God has not let us get to the point where we don’t have anything. So we’ll give what we have and be appreciative of all who have donated,” Brown said.
On Thanksgiving Day, four churches are coming together for their annual Thanksgiving Feast.
It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. The event is free and open to the public, but meals will be take-out only and distributed at Wannamaker Hall.
“We’ll have signs up showing them where to go, and we’re going to try to space them six feet apart outside. We’re praying for good weather,” said Norma Sells, a member of St. Paul’s UMC.
“We’re doing what the Lord calls us to do, and that’s serving the community,” Sells said.
Turkey and dressing, rice and gravy, green beans, macaroni and cheese and desserts will be among the items served up.
“We’ve never run out of food, and we do serve other groups. If we have food left over, we give it to other places where they can use it,” Sells said.
Participating churches include First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, First Presbyterian Church, Cornerstone Community Church and St. Paul’s UMC.
Jon Hare, a member of First Baptist Church, said, “We’ve got a couple of churches that kind of come in and help us with different things. We welcome everybody. Hopefully maybe next year we can make it bigger.”
Other groups are also demonstrating their love for their communities on Thanksgiving.
Denmark resident Mary Polasky, who attends Denmark First Baptist Church, is a member of one such organization: Feed My Sheep Ministries. The 14-year-old ministry is a coalition of several Denmark churches and members of the Denmark-Olar High School class of 1983.
Polasky said the ministry will be holding two community drive-through Thanksgiving Day dinners.
“We are not doing any eating in. It’s totally take out. We’re trying to social distance and make everybody safe, but it’s still going to be a full meal of turkey and dressing and gravy, with green beans, sweet potatoes and dessert,” Polasky said.
One community dinner will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Phillips Apostolic Church, Olar.
Another community Thanksgiving Day lunch will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Denmark-Olar High School, Heritage Highway, Denmark.
Clothes and bags of nonperishable food items will not be given away this year.
“There’s not going to be anything else but the dinner this year because we don’t want people in close proximity of anything or anyone. We’re just doing the lunch this year, and hopefully things will get back to normal next year,” Polasky said.
Call Denmark First Baptist Church at 803-793-3690 for more information, including information about the limited shuttle bus service.
Polasky said more than 1,000 plates were served last year.
“It makes us feel good that we can attempt to continue to reach out to the community to tell them we’re still here for them and that we want to help if we possibly can. We’ll take it year by year and see how things go as far as continuing it in the future.
“We’ve gotten some good support over the years from the businesses and churches and so forth. Everything like food and stuff has gone up, but we rely on the Lord. He will open the doors as he sees fit,” she said.
