‘We’re doing what the Lord calls us to do’: Churches, groups bring Thanksgiving to their communities

“That means we have to really get out and beat the bushes in terms of finding donations. But when you have numbers like that, it really drains the pantry. It is a tremendous need. I just wish we could go back to doing the hot meals every week. We do have a number of folks who are sick and shut-in, like 200-something. Now we run those food bags every week. We still do that every week,” he said.

“Our church is closed, but they allowed us to continue to provide food for those who are in need. So that’s inspiring to a large degree. We’re working a little harder, but we haven’t stopped.

“The need is greater now than ever before, and I’m afraid it might get a little worse before it gets better … but God has not let us get to the point where we don’t have anything. So we’ll give what we have and be appreciative of all who have donated,” Brown said.

On Thanksgiving Day, four churches are coming together for their annual Thanksgiving Feast.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. The event is free and open to the public, but meals will be take-out only and distributed at Wannamaker Hall.