‘We’re all in this together’; Businesses reopen with new limits

“I tried to stay very busy and have a routine,” he said.

Cate is also the chairman of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.

“Because I’m a small business owner, I’m on the front lines and the chamber knows what businesses are going through,” he said.

“We’re working really hard to be a support network for small businesses and to provide resources to them about the Small Business Administration grants and more,” Cate added.

“All of the small business people I’ve talked to have been greatly affected,” he said.

“We all share the same concerns,” he added. “Our staff and customers are like a family.”

“In the small business community, we’re all in this together,” he said.

Over at the Prince of Orange Mall on North Road, only one store was operating until the governor’s latest order.

Eddie Khan, manager of Jewelry World at the Prince of Orange Mall, said the business reopened on Monday.

“The impact was bad,” Khan said, referring to the financial toll the closure had on the business.