‘We’re all in this together’; Businesses reopen with new limits

“I love what I do. I’m passionate not only about the creative part with the flowers, but also about the interactions with the customers, people,” said Daryl Cate, owner of The Garden Gate Florist in Orangeburg.
He had limited business over the past two weeks due to Gov. Henry McMaster’s order closing furniture stores, clothing stores, jewelry stores, department stores, sporting goods stores, book/craft/music stores, flea markets and florist/flower stores.
McMaster allowed those businesses to reopen Monday, but he also issued restrictions, such as requiring them to operate with 20 percent occupancy or five customers per 1,000 square feet and not knowingly allowing customers to congregate within six feet of one another, excluding families.
Cate said, “It’s great to reopen, even with the restrictions, but for me, personally, I was very apprehensive about reopening.”
“I’m considered high-risk because of asthma and I didn’t want to compromise my health or a loved one’s health or customers’ health,” he said.
He said reopening is “good because it helps people restore faith that everything’s going to get better, but everyone needs to be cautious.”
Cate and employees are wearing masks and gloves.
He’s also limiting the number of customers inside the business at one time.
He’s implemented “no contact” deliveries.
“We’re sanitizing the shop multiple times daily,” he said.
“This will become our new normal for a good while,” he added.
Like many small businesses across the nation, Cate’s taken a “big hit” financially.
Not only did the two-week closure affect his business, so did the cancellations and postponements of events due to social distancing concerns associated with coronavirus COVID-19.
“The bulk of the revenue is generated in March, April, May and June,” Cate said of his business.
“Typically, the spring is my busy season with weddings, proms and events,” he added.
He noted that the two-week closure didn’t lead to a complete closure of his business because he was able to fill online and phone orders.
“Our order volume was down 90 percent,” he added.
“I’m very, very fortunate my staff volunteered to go home” during those two weeks, Cate said.
“I still physically came into the shop every day even though we were closed,” he added.
Cate said he was able to rearrange some items in the shop and work on some business items.
“I tried to stay very busy and have a routine,” he said.
Cate is also the chairman of the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce.
“Because I’m a small business owner, I’m on the front lines and the chamber knows what businesses are going through,” he said.
“We’re working really hard to be a support network for small businesses and to provide resources to them about the Small Business Administration grants and more,” Cate added.
“All of the small business people I’ve talked to have been greatly affected,” he said.
“We all share the same concerns,” he added. “Our staff and customers are like a family.”
“In the small business community, we’re all in this together,” he said.
Over at the Prince of Orange Mall on North Road, only one store was operating until the governor’s latest order.
Eddie Khan, manager of Jewelry World at the Prince of Orange Mall, said the business reopened on Monday.
“The impact was bad,” Khan said, referring to the financial toll the closure had on the business.
“We’ve been calling customers and posted on social media,” in an effort to let the public know the store is open for business, Khan said.
“People still don’t know that the mall is open and they’re scared,” he said.
Khan said he understands customers’ concerns for their health and well-being.
Like Cate, Khan has also made changes to the business.
“We’re using masks, washing hands and have hand sanitizer available,” Khan said.
Khan said he’s only allowing one to two people at a time to be inside of the business.
In addition, the hours of operation are also limited from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
All of the governor’s other executive orders remain in effect, including the “Home to Work” order.
McMaster and state leaders urge South Carolinians to maintain social distancing practices and to avoid large groups of people.
