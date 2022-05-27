'We need gas': Orangeburg consumers say prices are hitting hard

Memorial Day travelers will see record high gasoline prices.

Gasoline in The T&D Region has never averaged higher and prices are keeping some from hitting the road.

"The only thing I try to do is to get enough to get from point A to B," Orangeburg resident George Ulmer said while filling his over-20-gallon tank at Dodge's Store Wednesday. "It is killing my budget. The money I could use to do repairs and fix this and fix that doing other odds and ends: gone. The only thing I can do now is put gas in this big machine."

Ulmer puts in about $90 when he fills up.

"That ain't going to last me two or three days," Ulmer said, adding that he visits his son in Wagener and another son in Beaufort and a daughter in Charleston.

For the weekend, Ulmer said he has graduation plans with his grandchildren, "but other than that, I am not going anywhere."

He said he has a recreational vehicle and just put in $150 to fuel it up.

"It is going to sit there until gas prices go down," he said. "I only use in an emergency."

A T&D survey of 20 Orangeburg-area gas stations shows regular was selling for an average price of $4.246 a gallon on Wednesday afternoon.

The least expensive sold for $4.099 a gallon at the Dodge's Store on Edisto Drive, The Murphy U.S.A. station on North Road and the Shell K station on North Road across from Walmart.

Gasoline prices last year during the Memorial Day weekend were averaging $2.76 a gallon or $1.49 a gallon less than this year.

Gas prices in Orangeburg in early March of this year were averaging about $4.079 a gallon.

The average price for regular unleaded shattered a 14-year record that was hit in September 2008 when Hurricane Ike threatened refineries in the Gulf Coast region.

At that time, gas prices in Orangeburg were averaging about $3.949. In some cases, it rose to as high as $4.599 a gallon.

The last time prior to 2008 when gas prices spiked so high, so quickly, was when Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in August 2005.

Prices at that time rose about 50 cents to a high of $3.39 a gallon. In Orangeburg, they averaged about $3.949 a gallon.

Oil experts say that unlike the short-lived hike in 2005 and 2008, this time high gas prices could be around for quite some time.

The average in South Carolina is $4.282, according to AAA.

South Carolina has the 16th-lowest gas prices in the nation. Oklahoma had regular unleaded self-serve selling for an average of $4.079 a gallon. California had regular unleaded selling for an average of $6.066 a gallon.

The national average is $4.599 a gallon. It is the first time every state in the nation has had gas prices averaging over $4 a gallon.

"It is rough but we have to spend the money to get gas in our vehicles," Orangeburg resident Richard Adams said. "We have jobs to go to. Kids to pick up from school. They are real high. We have to do it."

"We had plans to go out of town but now it is not really going out of town, it is just putting gas in the cars to last us throughout the week and take care of everything we need to do throughout the week," Adams continued, noting high gas prices have impacted his day-to-day life. "We have to factor in the budget for gas and maybe double that for a month. We have to sacrifice other things because we need gas."

Bowman resident Dericka Zeigler spent Wednesday looking for the lowest gas prices and came across Dodge's on Edisto Drive.

"This is the cheapest around right now, so that is why we are here to gas up," Zeigler said, noting the high gas prices have put a crimp in her Memorial Day travel plans. "I used to have to pay $45 to gas up, now I have to pay about $65 to gas up."

"We are going to sit in the back yard this year and cook out because of the gas prices," she said. "We try not to go many places because gas prices are so high right now. If we do, we try to do everything in one trip instead of multiple trips."

“Gasoline is $1.05 more than it was on Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “That sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated. Domestically, meanwhile, seasonal gas demand is rising as more drivers hit the road, despite the pain they face paying at the pump.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 4.8 million barrels to 220.2 million barrels last week.

Meanwhile, gasoline demand increased from 8.7 million barrels per day to 9 million barrels per day.

Tighter supply and increased demand have pushed pump prices higher. This supply/demand dynamic and volatile crude prices will keep upward pressure on pump prices.

