‘We need everybody's vote’: Big turnout expected at local polls

Local voting officials are expecting a sizeable turnout at the polls today.

“I think I’m expecting a pretty good turnout. There seems to be a lot of interest in this election,” Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Director Aurora Smalls said.

The ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election features statewide races for governor, superintendent of education, commissioner of agriculture and others. It will also feature referendums in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties, as well as other local races.

Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Director Shayla Jenkins said early voting can indicate how strong turnout will be on Election Day.

“We were busy for early voting and a lot of times it's indicative of how Election Day is going to be,” Jenkins said.

“A lot of a lot of our citizens, of course, have already cast their ballot. So normally, it's pretty indicative of early voting or what used to be in-person absentee. Those numbers are pretty indicative of what's going to happen on Election Day. So I expect tomorrow to be fairly busy," Jenkins said.

Smalls said the first day of early voting was heavy in Orangeburg County.

“It was heavier than normal during our previous years when we had in-person absentee. The first day usually was not that busy but our first day was pretty busy this year," Smalls said.

Orangeburg County had a total of 8,987 early voters, or about 15 percent of the county’s registered voters.

In Calhoun County, 14% of voters voted early.

Jenkins says the numbers tell her a lot about this current election cycle and the candidates running.

“I think it tells you that we have some local candidates that are probably driving people to the polls and local races that are probably driving out a few more voters to come,” Jenkins said.

“I think that will continue into tomorrow and into the election results tomorrow night," she said.

Smalls wants more voters go out and let their votes count.

“Voters need to go out and vote because without their vote, there will be no change. The change starts with them. They always say their vote doesn't count. It will not count if they don't come out and vote. We need everybody's vote,” Smalls said.

For information, go to SCvotes.gov.