The family members of three students killed in the events that have become known as the Orangeburg Massacre want their loved ones to be remembered, but they also made a call for the social justice and equality fight to continue.
Their pleas for social activism work to continue were made during the 52nd commemoration ceremony of the Orangeburg Massacre held Saturday morning on the campus of South Carolina State University.
On a fateful night in 1968, three students were killed and 28 others were injured when S.C. Highway Patrol troopers opened fire on a crowd of protesters following three nights of escalating racial tension over efforts to desegregate the All-Star Triangle Bowl.
South Carolina State College students Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond, along with 19-year-old Wilkinson High School student Delano Middleton, were killed.
Survivors, victims’ families and the Orangeburg community converged upon S.C. State's Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium on the campus of South Carolina State University, as the institution is now known, to observe the anniversary of the event.
Bronze busts of Smith, Hammond and Middleton were unveiled at the event. The busts were sculpted by Dr. Tolulope O. Filani, chairman of the university's visual and performing arts department.
Helping to unveil the busts were Vanessa Hughes, Smith's niece; Yvette Davis, Hammond's cousin; and Germaine Middleton, niece of Delano Middleton. The trio were also the featured speakers at the commemoration ceremony.
Hughes said Smith, Hammond and Middleton were change agents whose legacies should not be forgotten.
"They made the ladder of success and purpose easily accessible. ... They were intricately designated as the brick masons of peace," Hughes said.
She said she believed that her uncle knew that his stand for justice would be cultivating solidarity among people from across all walks of life.
"He knew. My uncle exuded intelligence, purpose, righteousness and overachievement," she said, noting that her family was thankful for her uncle's commitment and ultimate sacrifice in the fight for equality.
"We are unspeakably appreciative and grateful," said Hughes, who challenged the audience to be as strong in their convictions and values as her uncle and Hammond and Middleton were.
"Be convicted and uncompromised," Hughes said.
David said she wanted everyone to know Hammond as his loved ones knew him, a charismatic, handsome, articulate person who smiled often, loved football and singing and had four nicknames as he was growing up.
"Everybody loved him," she said.
David said her cousin, who was born in Barnwell, South Carolina, before relocating to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with his family, had an opportunity to go back to Florida but chose to remain at South Carolina State University.
The S.C. State football team had lost a football game in Florida, but it was Hammond who, rather than stay in Florida, boarded a bus back to Orangeburg. It was on that bus that he made his way to back and kept waving to his family as the bus drove away.
"That was the last time his family would see him alive," David said.
She also noted that as an S.C. State student, Hammond had written a letter to his father about escalating racial tensions in Orangeburg at the time. It was a letter that arrived at his parents' home on Feb. 9, the day after the Orangeburg Massacre.
"Life is too short. Tomorrow is not promised. Do not worry about other people's business. Be about your own business," she said, urging audience members to find out what their purpose is in life and to live it out in the present moment.
Middleton said she never got to meet her uncle and knew about him from the testimonies of others, but she said that if she had the chance to rewrite his story, she would have had him at her birth in 1971 and at the Thanksgiving table helping the family sing "Oh, How I Love Jesus."
She said her grandmother would not have had to quote scripture by the hospital bed where her son laid after being shot, but rather would have quoted them at his bedside in the comfort of their home.
In fact, she said the whole atmosphere of 1968 would have been different, with police officers not finding it necessary to shoot bullets into the crowd of students.
"I didn't get to write that story, but I do have a story to write. I will always honor the legacy of Delano Middleton," she said, urging audience members to not let the sacrifices of her uncle and Hammond and Smith be in vain.
Middleton urged individuals to get educated, volunteer and vote in every election as part of the ways they can activate the principles of social justice and inequality.
"Let's write histories, let's build legacies and let's write our stories," she said.
Middleton said she appreciated the lasting way that the university has commemorated the legacy of the Orangeburg Massacre with the creation of bronze busts of her uncle, Smith and Hammond.
"I think it's amazing. I really am honored and I'm thankful to South Carolina State University for continuing to commemorate their loss and commemorate their lives and for the young man to take the time to do that. It's a permanent mark so even once we're long gone, the legacy will stay carry on. So I'm really happy about it, really thankful," she said.
Also during the commemoration ceremony, Dr. Barbara Williams Jenkins, much of whose career was devoted to working at S.C. State, was honored with the 2020 Social Justice Award, along with Dr. Filani.
"We have a rich history. We cannot forget our history. ... This institution meant something to us as African-Americans," Jenkins said.
Filani, a native of Nigeria, said he was "just another little African boy in my village" when the Orangeburg Massacre took place, but he was grateful for still being able to be a part of the story of Smith, Hammond and Middleton.
"I am blessed to be a part of their story," he said, noting that making the world a better place was a duty everyone shared.
Julie Sainyo, president of the S.C. State Student Government Association, said the story of those involved in the Orangeburg Massacre, along with their values of courage, truth and dignity, should not be forgotten.
"We must not forget the sacrifice. We must continue to tell their story. Even today in 2020, the struggle continues," she said.
