'We loved every minute of it': Plant Depot planning to close by July 1, 2021

An Orangeburg garden center is targeting the closure of its doors on or by July 1, 2021.

Gail and Steve Bolt, owners of Plant Depot on Chestnut Street, are planning to close the business after supplying the garden needs for Orangeburg and surrounding areas for 25 years.

"We loved every minute of it," Gail said. "We want to now slow down and have time for us."

"We have made a lot of friends and a lot of loyal customers," Gail said. "We certainly appreciate their business."

Gail said the couple is getting older and wants to be able to travel while they are still able to do so.

She said the garden center requires constant oversight seven days a week and that makes it difficult to relax and enjoy the world.

"We hope to do some traveling this fall," Gail said.

"It is a very difficult decision," she said. "We have mixed emotions about not being available for people. They have come to expect us to do their custom work every season. We feel we have provided that personal touch."

Prior to closing its doors permanently, the store plans to close temporarily on Aug. 1 of this year and then reopen in the middle of October.