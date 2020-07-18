'We loved every minute of it': Plant Depot planning to close by July 1, 2021

An Orangeburg garden center is targeting the closure of its doors on or by July 1, 2021.
Gail and Steve Bolt, owners of Plant Depot on Chestnut Street, are planning to close the business after supplying the garden needs for Orangeburg and surrounding areas for 25 years.
"We loved every minute of it," Gail said. "We want to now slow down and have time for us."
"We have made a lot of friends and a lot of loyal customers," Gail said. "We certainly appreciate their business."
Gail said the couple is getting older and wants to be able to travel while they are still able to do so.
Dogwood Garden Club to beautify Mabry Center; national grant will assist with planting flowers, shrubs, more
She said the garden center requires constant oversight seven days a week and that makes it difficult to relax and enjoy the world.
"We hope to do some traveling this fall," Gail said.
"It is a very difficult decision," she said. "We have mixed emotions about not being available for people. They have come to expect us to do their custom work every season. We feel we have provided that personal touch."
Prior to closing its doors permanently, the store plans to close temporarily on Aug. 1 of this year and then reopen in the middle of October.
The store will be open through Christmas before reclosing and then reopening around March 1, 2021. It will be the last spring for the business before permanently closing.
Plant Depot will continue to have sales on all plants, pots, trees, flowers and wall art through July 25. The only items not on sale are pine straw, mulches and chemicals.
The store, which employs about five full-time employees, stocks shrubs, trees, roses, annuals, herbs and perennials, container gardens, garden supplies, pottery, collegiate decor, gifts, flags, shade gardening and soils.
"We still have the best boiled peanuts in town," Gail said with a smile.
Over the years, the garden center has expanded.
It started out at about 2,400 square feet and has grown to over an acre.
"We built it ourselves with the help of friends," Gail said. "We added greenhouses and extended our covered area and extended our inventory by leaps and bounds."
The center, which opened April 1, 1995, currently leases the business from Harry Ott Jr.
Ott said he does not have any definitive plans for the property going into the future.
For more information on Plant Depot, call 803-531-0950.
