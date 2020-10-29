‘We just thank God for it’: Denmark cuts ribbon for new city hall

DENMARK – Over 50 citizens and dignitaries did not let Thursday’s drizzle stop them from attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Denmark City Hall, the Dr. Gerald Edwin Wright Building.

The new facility has been planned for years and experienced some construction delays the past few years, but is ready from the council chambers and pay window down to the last desk chair.

Within the new facility, there is an inside window for city business transactions as well as a drive-thru window, an office at the front of the building, an entryway which can serve as a waiting room, a breakroom, restroom, workroom, office for the city administrator, office for the mayor and a board room for executive sessions and budget meetings.

The council chambers feature elevated seating for the mayor and members of council and plenty of seating for the public.

All of the offices and chambers are fully furnished.

Mayor Gerald Wright commended the council members, city administrator and staff for their active participation in the process of procuring the facility and assisting with various facets of it.

He also stated that he wished the weather held up for the ribbon cutting, but that he was thankful for all who attended.

