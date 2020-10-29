‘We just thank God for it’: Denmark cuts ribbon for new city hall

DENMARK – Over 50 citizens and dignitaries did not let Thursday’s drizzle stop them from attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Denmark City Hall, the Dr. Gerald Edwin Wright Building.
The new facility has been planned for years and experienced some construction delays the past few years, but is ready from the council chambers and pay window down to the last desk chair.
Within the new facility, there is an inside window for city business transactions as well as a drive-thru window, an office at the front of the building, an entryway which can serve as a waiting room, a breakroom, restroom, workroom, office for the city administrator, office for the mayor and a board room for executive sessions and budget meetings.
The council chambers feature elevated seating for the mayor and members of council and plenty of seating for the public.
All of the offices and chambers are fully furnished.
Mayor Gerald Wright commended the council members, city administrator and staff for their active participation in the process of procuring the facility and assisting with various facets of it.
He also stated that he wished the weather held up for the ribbon cutting, but that he was thankful for all who attended.
Wright said, “We appreciate your presence despite this weather. This is our confirmation that this facility is appreciated.”
The crowd stayed in the drizzle for brief comments while the officials were under the entranceway of the building. After brief comments, all were invited into the facility to tour it and to receive a bag lunch and pen.
Councilman Calvin Odom added, “I love it when a plan comes together.”
“This is the culmination of efforts that we all have been looking for,” Councilwoman Hope Long Weldon stated. She thanked all involved.
Councilwoman Bonnie Love stated, “We have been waiting on this for so long. We just thank God for it.”
“It was a long time coming. We also had some problems during the pandemic with getting materials, and the contractor passed away. We have had a time getting it together. We finally did it,” Councilwoman Bervay Love Carter added.
Councilman James Robinson agreed with Carter about the time frame and stated his appreciation for the citizens and their attendance.
Mayor Pro Tem Jake Bookard stated to the crowd, “I spent my life serving God’s people. This is your city. … It works best when all citizens cooperate and participate.”
Representatives from Voorhees College and Denmark Technical College were in attendance as were some members of Bamberg County Council and mayors from throughout the region, including Mayor Tracie Clemons of Norway. Past and present employees of the city attended as well.
Wright said to them, “We appreciate your presence as well. We ask for your prayers as we move along to make use of this facility for our citizens.”
