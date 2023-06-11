JoAnne Martin is well-known throughout her community for her decades of service and kindness working with youth in the local schools and her church.

The 80-year-old Livingston resident not only continues to work at the R&J Drugs in North, but she also remains busy serving her community through the music ministry at Livingston United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women, or UMW, activities.

Martin doesn't plan to sit down anytime soon and feels blessed to be able to still be a part of the community which she has grown to love.

She said her propensity to help and give back to others came from her late parents, Harvey and Josephine. Her siblings are Debra Williams, Dewitt Livingston and the late Heyward Livingston, who served on Orangeburg County Council for more than 20 years.

"We were brought up that way. My daddy and mama. That's just kind of how we were brought up. We always did for others as you would want them to do for you. So we've always done like that,” Martin said.

She grew up in Livingston UMC, where she is co-director of music with pianist Lynda Fogle, and has done everything from teaching Sunday school to performing her more current duties, which include serving as secretary/treasurer of the UMW and finance secretary for the church.

She and the UMW deliver gifts to seniors during Christmas as part of their activities. They deliver to everyone from seniors who are shut-ins to seniors located at nursing homes.

“We usually take a basket of fruit. We do that every year. We've been doing that for a long time," she said. The UMW also supports the United Methodist Men's Club in its fundraising efforts.

The United Methodist Men's Club usually has a fish fry in January, with proceeds going toward the Cooperative Church Ministries of North.

"We're big with the Cooperative Church Ministries of North. We donate to that. That helps. I know we pay for a lot of people's medicine. We just help with whatever we can do there. The Cooperative Church Ministries helps to pay people’s light bills, whatever’s needed for less fortunate people,” she said.

While she is not as active with the youth as she once was, that work has meant a lot to her.

“We used to do everything. We had the choir, we took them on trips. They made their own money. We had car washes, we had bake sales, any way that we could get a little bit of money,” Martin said.

“Along with my sister-in-law, Renee Livingston, we did whatever it took to make a dime to take them somewhere. We would either go to Carowinds, Six Flags over Georgia or Myrtle Beach. We would just take them and have a good time. We would always have parents to go with us. They loved to go up there to Lake Junalaska in North Carolina,” she said.

One thing she has not slowed down is her music. She plays the organ for her church every Sunday, but also plays at Pine Hill UMC on the second and fourth Sundays. She has also played at Neeses UMC, where her brother, Dewitt, once preached.

“If anybody will ask me to play, I'll do my best if I can," said Martin.

Her outreach work with the youth, particularly with the cantatas and other musical activities she and Fogle would engage them in, had to be slowed because of her age.

“We're not as active as we used to be because, one thing, I'm getting older and trying to pass my stuff on for somebody else to do. But we've had choirs, and we've had cantatas. I used to work with the youth, and they would sing. Everything has just kind of slowed down right now... except with the playing,” Martin said.

She began taking music lessons as a fifth grader under the tutelage of the late Callie Johnson in North and is glad she’s able to use her talents for the glory of God.

“Mr. Cosgrove Carson and his wife donated an organ. I think it was 1976 or 1977. I said, ‘Who's going to play it?’ I said, ‘Well, I reckon I'll just have to learn how.’ So that's what I did. I just started playing, and have been playing the organ ever since,” Martin said.

She started working at age 15 at Reed's Grocery Store in North and continues to work four hours a day, Monday through Friday, at the local drug store in North.

“I went to work with Reed's Grocery Store when I was like 15. I took a little break whenever I had my children, then I went to work in 1971 with the school district right there in North. I worked 30 years before retiring,” Martin said.

She started working as a teacher's aide at the former North Elementary School.

“Then I was moved to the office. I was high school secretary. Then I was moved out to the district office, where I was a secretary out there. Then I got into food service. I was the food service supervisor, and that's what I retired in,” she said.

Martin retired in 2001, shortly after the former North School District 6 consolidated with Bowman 2 and Orangeburg 5 to create the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 in 1997.

She enjoyed being something of a mentor to students.

“I loved working with the children there and trying to help them. ... Now I work at the drug store. It's funny because I know about everybody that comes through,” Martin said. She’s worked there for more than a decade.

Running into students at the drug store who remember her makes her feel good.

“I always tried to treat the children kind. If they came in and needed something, I tried to accommodate them. I did not talk ugly to them. I did not talk harsh to them. I tried to help them if I could. I think they respected me for that,” Martin said.

“From the worst to the best,” she welcomes them all.

“I can't recognize some of them. Some girl was in there the other day, and I didn't know her. She said, ‘Ms. Martin, everybody knows you.’ I said, ‘Well, I know. I appreciate y'all for remembering me,’” Martin said.

She and her husband, the late Wildon Martin Jr., were the parents of Teresa, who died in 2005, Timmy and Gayle. She has nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and is looking forward to the birth of her first great-great-grandchild in November.

“It's fun when we all get together. I love them all. This is a great little town. Everybody, of course, knows everybody. If you need help, you can call on anybody. We have very kind people,” Martin said.

The octogenarian continues to spread her own kindness within the community.

“If I sit down, I might not get up. Whatever I can do to help, I'll do,” she said.