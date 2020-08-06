'We have to live with it': Orangeburg focuses on improving census response

McNeil noted that the census deadline is October, but that date is subject to change.

“We don’t know if we will keep that date,” he said. “I don’t want people sitting on their hands thinking I’ve got until the end of October to complete the census,” McNeil said.

McNeil urged officials to encourage citizens to count all children when completing the census.

According to McNeil, children were the most undercounted population in 2010.

McNeil also ensured citizens that any information recorded on the census will not be shared.

“We do not share, and we cannot share this information with anybody. Not any law enforcement agency, not ICE, not the FBI, not the attorney general. No one can see this information. It is protected by Title 13 of the U.S. Code,” McNeil said.

Orangeburg County GIS Director Bill Addison updated officials regarding the county’s current response rate.

“Out of 46 counties, Orangeburg right now is standing at about 34, One or two percentage points from moving up four or five notches,” Addison said.