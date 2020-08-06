'We have to live with it': Orangeburg focuses on improving census response

Elected officials, city and county administrators, local college presidents and other community leaders gathered via video conference to discuss the 2020 U.S. Census and the county’s response rates.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young cited the importance of a high response rate.
“Number one, it’s about money. Federal dollars for the next 10 years that are received by our schools, our hospitals, for our roads, human services, and more are determined by how many people complete this census in Orangeburg County,” Young said.
“Number two is fair and equitable representation in Congress. Representation in South Carolina is determined over the next 10 years based upon the census counts ...
"Another great reason is a quality of life. A lot of the facilities and things that are offered through employment opportunities and local government are used and based on data that is driven by the 2020 Census,” Young said.
Mack McNeil of the U.S. Census Bureau said an accurate county is of high importance.
“This is a very important census,” McNeil said. “The census impacts your everyday life.”
“Over $675 billion annually is distributed by the federal government for all different types of programs. We’ve got to get the citizens of Orangeburg County to understand how important this is for them so that they complete the census in a timely manner,” McNeil said.
McNeil noted that the census deadline is October, but that date is subject to change.
“We don’t know if we will keep that date,” he said. “I don’t want people sitting on their hands thinking I’ve got until the end of October to complete the census,” McNeil said.
McNeil urged officials to encourage citizens to count all children when completing the census.
According to McNeil, children were the most undercounted population in 2010.
McNeil also ensured citizens that any information recorded on the census will not be shared.
“We do not share, and we cannot share this information with anybody. Not any law enforcement agency, not ICE, not the FBI, not the attorney general. No one can see this information. It is protected by Title 13 of the U.S. Code,” McNeil said.
Orangeburg County GIS Director Bill Addison updated officials regarding the county’s current response rate.
“Out of 46 counties, Orangeburg right now is standing at about 34, One or two percentage points from moving up four or five notches,” Addison said.
“Our target for the self-response was somewhere in the 75 percentile range. Right now we’re running at 49.3,” Addison said.
Orangeburg County Deputy Administrator Marion Lloyd said providing assistance to citizens will be the county’s focus.
“We did 57% in 2010, and that’s just not good enough. The goal should be at least around 70%. We’re at 49.3% right now. We’re moving, and we’re moving faster than some other counties, but still, yet we have a lot of distance to go,” Lloyd said.
“What happens in the next month or two, we have to live with it for the next 10 years,” Lloyd said.
Young said this is an opportunity for citizens to contribute to the betterment of the county.
“This is your chance to take your part and do something. Be a part of the team,” Young said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
