‘We hate to close’: Family says goodbye to Springfield Grain after four decades

"Clemson issues the license, but you have to go through a class," Charles Ray said. "There were so many people wanting them that Orangeburg could not keep up with them, so they allowed me to take it to my house and run the audit to show people this will kill you – you should not inhale this."

Another service provided was crop weigh-ins.

"We weighed a lot of trucks on that scale out there free for the farmer," Charles said. "I done have some farmers tell me, 'Man. we hate you closing.' We hate we're closing too, but we are getting to old to handle it."

They’ll miss the farmers and customers the most.

"They (farmers) are like family, some of them," Tony said.

"Some of them were like family," Charles Ray agreed with a smile.

While there are things they will miss, Charles Ray knows one thing that will not be missed: Having to arrive at the business every morning.

"I used to come down here at 6:30 in the morning," he said. "I had farmers calling me talking about planting or wanting this or wanting that ... wanting us to spread some lime for them or fertilizer."

"We appreciate all the business," Charles Ray said. "We appreciate all they have done for us."