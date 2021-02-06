‘We hate to close’: Family says goodbye to Springfield Grain after four decades

SPRINGFIELD – Farming has long been a part of the daily lives of Charles Ray, Rita and Tony Brown.
"Daddy farmed and we worked on the farm after we finished high school," Charles Ray recalled. "I started farming at the age of seven."
Charles Ray and Tony, along with their now late brother, James, were all involved with the Springfield farm named Kirby Brown & Sons.
They initially grew soybeans and cotton before eventually expanding to include peanuts and corn.
The summer of 1980 arrived and the Browns, thanks to their father, Kirby, decided to embark on a slightly new adventure.
Former state Rep. Edward Bennett was selling his business – the Springfield Grain Company – and the Browns had an eye on the business.
"Daddy once suggested we buy this," Charles Ray said. "Daddy said, ‘Let's go buy it.’ So we did."
The purchase was completed in August 1980 and so began the 40-year venture with Springfield Grain, which came to an end Dec. 31, 2020, when the business closed its doors for good.
"It is time to quit," the 82-year old Charles Ray said. "We hate to close, we hate to leave Springfield. But it is time."
As they continue to grow older, and as health issues surface, the daily work it takes to run a farm business has proven to be a challenge.
The economic challenges facing farmers also prompted them to close the business. They stopped actively farming in 2018.
"We had three good years. Prices were good," Charles Ray said. "We made big yields and we all but got out of debt."
"The last two years it was not that good, so he and I decided we better get out of this thing," Charles Ray said. "Get out while we still have our backs."
Charles Ray said his children had thought about possibly taking over the business, but “there is no money in it, so why?"
"There is no future in this farm thing," he said. "That is the reason we have it for auction. I tried to sell it a couple of times to some of the bigger companies I have dealt with for years, but they didn't want it because the farming the last two years has been terrible, terrible."
A drive down memory lane
It was not always that way.
Tony recalled how the early days of Springfield Grain things were bright.
"Business was good," Tony said.
Charles Ray agreed.
"Oh man," he said. "We had loads of small farmers. All they were doing were growing soybeans. We bought the soybeans."
"We would buy 300,000 to 400,000 bushels of soybeans a year," Charles Ray continued. "We came in here at 7 o'clock in the morning. Little trucks would be lined up just about uptown."
Charles Ray's wife, Rita, also recalled those early days quite well.
"We were loading out until 12 o'clock at night, go home and take a four-hour nap and then come back, and they would say, ‘Good morning! We are ready to dump!’" Rita said.
"Those were some long, long days but it was worth it," she continued. "We would ship the beans to the port down there. It started off with rail, but then we went with trucks when the railroad decided to close down the railroad here."
"Yeah, we made money with that," Charles Ray said.
Springfield Grain's primary customers early on were big farmers –
with over 2,000 acres – with many of them from the Wagener area.
"We had our little country farmers that were just as important as the big man," she said. "If you get down to the nitty gritty, if you look around, you would see where the little country farmers kept some of us in business."
In those early days of Springfield Grain, Charles Ray recalled the greatest challenge was "learning the business."
"We learned to be graders and we got a license for that," Charles Ray said. "We graded soybeans and we bought corn too. We graded the corn and wheat."
"They (farmers) brought it back here, we would grade it, we would pay them for it and dump it," Tony said. "Then we shipped it off and we were through with it."
Charles Ray said the company was working with Gold Kist early on and was exporting to the Port of Charleston.
"Most of that I think went for ground meal and oil," Charles Ray said.
In addition to grading crops, Springfield Grain in many ways became the "one-stop shop" for farmers' needs.
The business sold fertilizer, chemicals, lime and seed.
"We pretty well had everything the farmer would want when he came to fix up a sprayer or whatever" Charles said. "We have a complete tire shop back there. We sold a lot of car tires to people. I mean a lot."
Being in business for 40 years, Charles Ray said there were many challenges and changes the men had to go through.
"The small farmers all quit," Charles Ray said. "The only thing we got is big farmers. We were working on a commission of what we sold."
Charles Ray said back in the 1970s, Springfield Grain also helped to provide a training or educational service to farmers seeking to receive a chemical license.
"Clemson issues the license, but you have to go through a class," Charles Ray said. "There were so many people wanting them that Orangeburg could not keep up with them, so they allowed me to take it to my house and run the audit to show people this will kill you – you should not inhale this."
Another service provided was crop weigh-ins.
"We weighed a lot of trucks on that scale out there free for the farmer," Charles said. "I done have some farmers tell me, 'Man. we hate you closing.' We hate we're closing too, but we are getting to old to handle it."
They’ll miss the farmers and customers the most.
"They (farmers) are like family, some of them," Tony said.
"Some of them were like family," Charles Ray agreed with a smile.
While there are things they will miss, Charles Ray knows one thing that will not be missed: Having to arrive at the business every morning.
"I used to come down here at 6:30 in the morning," he said. "I had farmers calling me talking about planting or wanting this or wanting that ... wanting us to spread some lime for them or fertilizer."
"We appreciate all the business," Charles Ray said. "We appreciate all they have done for us."
Now that they are retiring from business, Charles Ray pointed to his wife and said, "She has wanted to travel forever."
The couple plan to do so.
Auction
As part of the business's closing, an auction will be held Feb. 27.
The auction will begin at 10 a.m. and will be held by Duke's Auction Group out of North.
Charles Ray says the auction will include "everything we had down here."
"We are hoping these grain bins sell, we are hoping the land here sells along with this building," he said. "We hope all it sells. We have more stuff we had on the farm that we are bringing over here."
Items include four row bush hogs, heavy farm equipment, tires, oil, batteries, rims, hoses. It is estimated there are about 150 items to auction off.
"I have a lot of older equipment we used when we were still discing land," Charles Ray said. "We just parked it and never tried to sell it."
"We were the first right here to start no tilling strip tilling," he said. "We tried a little bit one year. We liked it so much that we did it all from then on."
The oldest piece of equipment up for auction is an International hay baler. The hay baler is believed to go back to the 1920s or 1930s.
"It is real old," Charles Ray said. "It is really an antique."
He says a few things he will not sell: One is a 1949 tractor his father purchased. It was his father's first tractor.
"It was mules before that," Charles Ray said. "Right here in Springfield, the John Deere dealership. He bought a little two-row tractor, two-row cultivators, two-row planters. He got a disc harrow, a stock cutter and a turn plow all for $1,800 in 1949."
The auction will run "until everything is sold," Tony said. "It might be late afternoon."
"It is an absolute sale," Charles Ray said, meaning that the items will be purchased and taken away upon sale.
The auction will be held online at www.dukesauctiongroup.com.
