‘We had to press on’: Students who desegregated Orangeburg schools tell experiences

Tyrone Robinson will turn 72 this month.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t discuss Orangeburg High School,” he told dozens of people gathered at the Orangeburg County Library.

“I’m not here to cause animosity, hatred,” he said.

Robinson, along with some of the other Black students who desegregated Orangeburg’s schools in 1964, talked about school experiences and what life was like prior to integration.

The panel discussion -- called “Justice for all: A conversation about Orangeburg, school desegregation and the Civil Rights Movement” -- was an extension of a traveling exhibit currently on display at the Orangeburg County Library, 1645 Russell St.

The Center for Civil Rights History and Research at the University of South Carolina presented the discussion, led by Dr. Bobby Donaldson, the center’s executive director.

It was moderated by Dr. Devin Randolph, a USC faculty member who also owns and operates Randolph’s Artisan Italian Ice and Gelato in Orangeburg.

Robinson, who desegregated OHS as a freshman, said, “In 1964, Orangeburg, South Carolina, was not a nice place to live.”

“You were introduced to racism at an early age, when you were going to the doctor -- you had to sit in a separate room; if you went to a water fountain, you had to drink from a separate fountain. If you wanted to order a Coke, you had to get it from a separate bottling machine,” he said.

“Everything was separate,” he said, “and the myth we tore down in the school system was separate but equal.”

Robinson said at Wilkinson High School, where Black students attended then, there was a state-of-the art library.

“But the funny thing about it was, the shelves were practically empty,” he said.

He described how Orangeburg’s schools for Black students received the used textbooks of the schools for white students whenever those schools were issued new textbooks.

Oftentimes, pages were worn, marked up or even missing, he said.

Robinson, like others on the panel, was active in the civil rights marches and demonstrations in Orangeburg as a child.

“We were seasoned civil rights workers. We knew what to expect by going to Orangeburg High School,” he said.

“To say I was traumatized? You hear about what’s going on in the school systems more with these shootings and such. That’s the only thing that didn’t happen to us,” he said.

“When classes changed, you didn’t know where a hit may come from. You didn’t know where spit may come from,” he said.

“We had to press on,” he said.

On at least one occasion, a white peer at OHS asked Robinson to show him his tail.

“That came from home,” Robinson said, referring to where the white students who hurled racially charged physical and verbal abuse learned their behavior.

Dr. June Manning Thomas

“Unlike Tyrone Robinson, who spoke about this every day, I managed to not speak about it,” Dr. June Manning Thomas said.

She desegregated OHS as a sophomore.

“I moved to Michigan and married,” she said, gesturing to her husband seated in the audience, “which was a good excuse not to come back.”

Thomas said in Michigan, “Most of the people I was around had no idea of my history.”

“They didn’t know anything about high school or desegregation or Orangeburg. Because I was so traumatized, I buried it all in myself, which is why I had to write the book,” she said, referring to her 2021 publication “Struggling to Learn: An Intimate Conversation of School Desegregation in South Carolina.”

“But when I decided to write the book, I decided I really didn’t want to write about my own experience because I buried it so much and I didn’t want to be retraumatized, so I turned it into a history that went all the way back to after the Civil War,” she said.

Brenda Adams Collins

In fourth grade, Brenda Adams Collins was the only Black student in her class at Mellichamp Elementary School.

“On the first day at recess, I was informed by the white students that their parents told them that they were not allowed to play with me because I was a ‘n - - - - -,’” she said.

“And that was instant separation and isolation,” Collins said.

“And that isolation began before the first day of school because the children in my own community and neighborhoods thought of us as ‘Uncle Toms,’ so they wouldn’t have anything to do with us. The whites wouldn’t have anything to do with us,” she said.

“All we had was each other.”

Collins’ brothers also desegregated Orangeburg’s schools, one in the fifth grade and another at OHS.

“The trauma, like June said, was so intense that my brothers ... we wouldn’t even discuss what happened to us on a daily basis with even each other. It was so traumatizing,” she said.

“We pushed it down and buried it so we wouldn’t have to deal with it. It was horrible, but it was something that had to be done,” Collins said.

She later remarked, “It was for the greater good.”

Brenda Smiley

Brenda Smiley was a senior when she desegregated OHS. She lived a mile-and-a-half from the school, she said.

Smiley and Thomas didn’t ride the school bus to school, but a minister drove them there each day.

“June and I rode together every day to go to school and that interaction with her and Rev. Spann, who drove us, would mellow me out so well that I was ready” for whatever she experienced once she arrived on campus.

Smiley said one of her upsetting experiences was being denied enrollment in the elective classes of bookkeeping and Spanish.

“The most upsetting was my English teacher,” Smiley said. “She had it in her head that I was ‘just lazy.'"

“What is this woman’s problem?” Smiley said she asked herself.

“I finally found out in my research that all white people think that Blacks were lazy, that if they didn’t keep us under a lash, we wouldn’t have done anything but sit down and do nothing all day,” she said.

“But I survived it all. I’m now happily retired. I enjoy gardening, swimming and vacationing. I can put all of that stuff behind me now,” she said.

Andre Moss

In first grade, Andre Moss was among the youngest of each of the 19 Black students who desegregated Orangeburg’s schools in 1964.

“I don’t remember going into it with remorse or with a shield or being prepared to be attacked because my mother and father always encouraged me, ‘Boy, I taught you. I know what you’ve got,’” he said.

He was eager to learn and participate in class discussions.

A couple of his white peers asked for his phone number and he gave it to them.

“They would call so I could read with them so we could do homework,” he said, “and I’d get paid in candy.”

Moss said on one occasion when he was talking to a classmate on the phone and helping him with homework, the classmate’s father came home from work early.

“Oh, I’ve got to get off the phone. My daddy’s home. I’m not supposed to be talking to ...” Moss said, taking a brief pause.

“But the next day, the young man came to school smiling and his grade was a little bit better,” he said.

Moss has been a longtime teacher at Mellichamp.

“It is awesome to come full circle,” he said.

Gladys Moss

In the early 1960s, parents like Gladys Moss, whose son also talked about his experiences, participated in the non-violent movement.

“It was about marches, sit-ins, going to jail, picketing, sign-making, photo-taking and meetings during the day and evening seven days a week for over a year,” she said.

She described how the Orangeburg headquarters for the movement was at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 185 Boulevard St.

She noted anyone who was weary from the marching could find rest at the church.

She also said breakfast, lunch, dinner and meals for any other time were available there to civil rights volunteers.

Arthur Rose Jr.

Arthur “Art” Rose Jr. was the only Black student to desegregate Ellis Avenue Elementary School.

He was in the sixth grade.

Both of his parents worked at what was then Claflin College, and he attended church at Trinity United Methodist.

“I was always connected to the environment of the desire for change to take place,” he said.

“There was no different in going into that (school) environment than that in everyday life,” he said.

Rose said he walked to and from school.

“In the back of my mind, I was always thinking about when I would go to school, even though I was in an African American community, when I was exposed to other people, potentially, I could be taken out,” he said.

Rose said later, “The reality is, love conquers all. We have to make sure that regardless of what other people do, we have to still love anyhow. That’s what brought us far as we came, it was the love of each other and to love God.”

Tyrone Dash

Tyrone Dash, one of three Black sophomores who desegregated OHS, said, “Prior to 1964, some of the things that really stand out to me is going downtown and seeing little white kids eating ice cream cones and hotdogs,” he said.

“And as a little kid, I wanted me one but I couldn’t get one because I was Black,” he said.

“Seeing water fountains where the whites had a nice cool water fountain and the Blacks had some warm water to drink out of. Not being able to get a job because of who you were. It was a frustrating period in my life because we didn’t have our freedom,” he said.

Dash said he remembers one weekend when his entire family was in jail for their involvement in the civil rights movement.

“The thing that inspired me to go to Orangeburg High, it was really a progressive step, because as a kid, my family and a lot of other people -– I was 12 or 13 years old -– were in a picket line marching every day because I wanted my freedom,” he said.

Dash said during the many planning meetings, they would sing songs, one of which said, “I want my freedom, I want my freedom. I want to be a free, free man.”

“I was prepared to die for my freedom,” Dash said.