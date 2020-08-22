"You have health issues and I wish he could see and do things," Dot said. "I probably get impatient because he can't do what he used to do."

"She is my eyes most of the times," Jack said. "She reads the newspaper. She reads The T&D every morning when I get up. She reads the headlines to me."

"I always ask how the Braves do last night," Jack said. "We try to have fun together. We don't hold any grudges."

In 70 years, the couple has a lot of memories.

For Jack, it was the birth of the couple's first child, Cheryl.

"She was very exciting to me," Jack said, smiling. "I was a father. I was a daddy now."

Jack said one thing he wished he could have done is been with Cheryl growing up more. He did not get to see her take her first steps or learn how to walk.

It was when he returned from the war at Fort Jackson when he first saw his first-born "running down the sidewalk."

"That was the first time I had ever seen her run," Jack said.

The couple now have five children -- three girls and two boys, and 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The majority of the family lives in the state and in the Southeast.