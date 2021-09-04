‘We could not have made it without you’: Employers thankful for employees who worked during COVID

Labor Day has traditionally been set aside each year to honor and recognize workers and their contributions to the United States.

For the last two years, Labor Day has taken on even more significance as the coronavirus pandemic has tested the stamina and fortitude of many workers.

The sacrifices made by those who have risked health and safety to serve the public are being praised by employers who continue to struggle with workforce shortages.

Calhoun Oil Company Inc. President Boyd McLeod III thanked the company’s employees and “nurses, doctors, truck drivers, teachers, law enforcement and all employees that have helped keep our communities moving forward.”

The company has tried to show its appreciation to its workers in a number of ways over the past year, McLeod said. It has raised its starting wages and also provided proactive raises for current employees.

“We have used different tools to thank employees,” McLeod said. “Last Christmas, we had Santa Claus deliver gift bags to all our managers instead of having a Christmas function.”