‘We come in peace’: Muralist brightens Bowman’s UFO Welcome Center

BOWMAN – UFO Welcome Center owner and creator Jody Pendarvis said a woman by the name of America descended upon his UFO Welcome Center on Saturday morning.

"She said her name was America and wondered if she could paint like a picture," Pendarvis recalled.

Beyond her first name -- America -- Pendarvis didn’t know much about his guest except that she travels across the United States as part of an “America Paints America” project.

America stayed at the UFO Welcome Center for about six hours.

She sat down, pulled out “all sorts of weird paint” and started her creation on the fence in front of the UFO. The final product ended up being about 8 feet by 5 feet in size.

The mural depicts an astronaut in a space suit peering over a fence holding a sign saying "We come in peace," with a hot pink-colored heart barely visible over the fence. The word “peace” is represented by the peace sign.

"I thinks she did a real good job of making the space suit,” Pendarvis said. The helmet “looks like real glass that you can see in.”

“She did a great job. I like the way she did the flowers. They look like real petals,” he said.