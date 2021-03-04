‘We come in peace’: Muralist brightens Bowman’s UFO Welcome Center

BOWMAN – UFO Welcome Center owner and creator Jody Pendarvis said a woman by the name of America descended upon his UFO Welcome Center on Saturday morning.
"She said her name was America and wondered if she could paint like a picture," Pendarvis recalled.
Beyond her first name -- America -- Pendarvis didn’t know much about his guest except that she travels across the United States as part of an “America Paints America” project.
America stayed at the UFO Welcome Center for about six hours.
She sat down, pulled out “all sorts of weird paint” and started her creation on the fence in front of the UFO. The final product ended up being about 8 feet by 5 feet in size.
The mural depicts an astronaut in a space suit peering over a fence holding a sign saying "We come in peace," with a hot pink-colored heart barely visible over the fence. The word “peace” is represented by the peace sign.
"I thinks she did a real good job of making the space suit,” Pendarvis said. The helmet “looks like real glass that you can see in.”
“She did a great job. I like the way she did the flowers. They look like real petals,” he said.
The mural does have a cryptic hint at America’s ID. Pendarvis said it reads: #17@americapaintsamerica
A little bit of research revealed the muralist Pendarvis met was America Carrillo, an Indiana resident who travels in her van filled with painting supplies. Carrillo uses acrylic paints specifically for murals.
"I am always mural ready," she said.
On her website, artbyamerica.com, America notes the goal of her creations.
“I use art as a tool to break down the barriers of conformity and reveal authenticity,” she says. “I am doing a bit of traveling at the moment while working toward my newest goal, which is to paint a mural in every state.”
She started her mural-painting campaign about three years ago.
Carrillo had just completed a tour of six states in six months and was passing through South Carolina when she asked locals for a nice spot to paint a mural.
“They told me about the UFO Welcome Center,” Carrillo said. “I loved it. It was a cute town.”
“It is an interesting spot,” Carrillo continued. “The whole town is charming. I was greeted by the town dog and people came up to me and were really excited.”
Carrillo has painted murals in 17 states: South Carolina, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Missouri, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Illinois, Utah, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Hawaii and Florida.
Bowman’s UFO Welcome Center is 16-foot-tall, 46-foot-wide, saucer-shaped object. Its fame has spread over the world, with news of the welcome center reaching viewers from as far away as Japan, which is on planet Earth.