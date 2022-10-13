‘We can treat patients close to home’: official; outpatient neurology clinic opens

The Regional Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of its new outpatient neurology clinic on Thursday afternoon.

Hospital officials say there’s a long-standing need for the service in the community. RMC hired an inpatient neurologist in 2020, but outpatient visits had to be conducted outside the area.

“Now with this clinic in our community, we can treat patients close to home,” RMC Chief Operating Officer Sabrina Robinson said.

“There are many patients in our community that have neurological diagnoses such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, dementia and stroke,” she said. “Our patients need to be cared for in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties and this outpatient office would support the care we provide in our certified stroke center.”

She said there’s a wait list for services.

The 2,500-square-foot clinic is located at 1103 Cook Road. The facility has three exam rooms and one procedure room.

The clinic will be open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic will be closed for lunch daily from noon to 1 p.m.

The clinic will serve to diagnose and treat neurological disorders and will provide care for a number of conditions, including dementias, epilepsy, movement disorders, neuromuscular conditions, headaches, multiple sclerosis, post-stroke management, neuropathies, concussion management and dizziness/vertigo.

Specialty treatments will include lumbar puncture, occipital nerve block, Botox for migraines and electromyogram and nerve conduction studies.

“I am extremely excited about this service line being opened, not only because in the uncertainty of health care, many hospital systems are discontinuing service lines. This is especially important to me because my dad had Parkinson’s and his quality of life was extended with the care of a neurology doctor,” Robinson said.

Dr. Tushar Trivedi and certified family nurse practitioners Constance Bailey and Brandi Johnson will be the clinic providers.

Trivedi graduated from the University of South Carolina with his doctorate in epidemiology and master’s degree in public health.

He received his fellowship in vascular neurology from New York University's Langone Hospital and then his residency from University of South Carolina's Prisma Health in neurology.

Trivedi attended the University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Timisoara in Romania. He is board certified in neurology and specializes in strokes.

He’s also the director of the RMC Primary Stroke Program.

Trivedi said the clinic is “highly needed” in the community. Wait times for neurology care to be sometimes up to six months.

When he joined the hospital two years ago, he was focused on providing inpatient care.

“During my interview I went to the point to have in my contract that I would only be doing inpatient,” Trivedi said. “After working here for one year, it grew on me how much outpatient neurology services are needed in our communities.”

Trivedi said in his first year of practice, he met a young lady who had seen a number of primary care doctors for lower extremity weakness in both legs. The woman is now in a wheelchair.

Trivedi said after seeing her and conducting MRIs, she was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, “a condition if it was diagnosed six months back and if she started on treatment, she would not have been paralyzed.”

“Over the past two years I have seen many such stories. It led our team to believe this was very important, that we needed to start an outpatient clinic,” he said.

RMC President and CEO David Southerland said, “Folks, this is a really, really big deal here in Orangeburg.”

“We are now offering neurology services on an outpatient basis, which hasn't been done,” Southerland said. “This is a specialty medical service here in Orangeburg that has not been offered in the past on an outpatient basis. People do not have to get in their car and drive to Columba and drive to Charleston or drive to Summerville.”

The clinic will be named the RMC Neurology Clinic until an official agreement is signed with the Medical University of South Carolina. Following a signed agreement, the hospital will become MUSC Health Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

During Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for the clinic, RMC Director of Pastoral Care Paul Hamilton prayed for God's blessings upon the doctors, staff and patients who come to the clinic and asked for God's presence in the clinic.

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce helped with the ribbon-cutting.

“This is technology, this is growth. It represents innovation, it represents new Orangeburg,” Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said. “I was growing up in the 90s and there is a song that said, ‘This is how we do it.’ This is how we do it. This is Orangeburg.”

McQuilla thanked hospital staff and employees for their service and said the Chamber is going to ask business owners to begin to giving discounts to medical professionals in the community.

“COVID taught us a lot that you are all indispensable,” McQuilla said. “We cannot do without you. We cannot do without the hospital. Thank you for making Orangeburg better and better every day.”

For more information about the clinic, call 803-395-3044.