‘We are open for business’: Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo returns

“Everybody who drives by it can smell it,” Baxley said.

Kindred at Home participated in the expo for the first time. It provides home health care.

“If you have a patient being discharged from the hospital and they need help in the home, we can see that patient with a referral from their physician,” Home Health Specialist for Orangeburg Celeste Bryant said. “We also see patients in the primary care setting so you don't necessarily have to have had a recent hospital stay but you have to be deemed homebound.”

Bryant says the business was the expo to, “get our name out there and be a service to the community.”

McQuilla said having the expo return after a year’s delay due to COVID was important.

“It had gotten to the point where the board thought inside the community people were wondering what are we going to do to make us feel like we are actually having some kind of progress,” McQuilla said. There were some discussions about not even having the expo this year.

“Eventually it was unanimous. We said, ‘Let's do it. Let's figure out how to do it, let's figure out how to do it safely,’” he said.

He said, "It is making all the difference in the world.