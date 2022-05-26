‘We are here because of the Edisto River’: Orangeburg County opens newest park

She may only be 2 years old, but Everlee Boling knows how she feels about Lake Edisto Park.

“I love it! We’re here!” she said from the stroller she shared with her 6-month-old sister, Leah.

Their mother, Natalie Boling of Orangeburg, and their grandmother, Judy Boling of North, pushed the stroller down the lengthy boardwalk to the Edisto River.

“It’s a park – a good, family park,” Judy Boling said. “It’s beautiful. A lot of people don’t get a chance to see the river.”

“It’s so close by,” Natalie Boling said. “We don’t have stuff like this around Orangeburg.”

Lake Edisto Park officially opened on Thursday morning, although it’s been open to the public for several weeks.

The park’s located on 32 acres at 1197 Lake Edisto Drive. It was developed using $1.9 million from the countywide, 1 percent capital projects sales tax. The S.C. legislature also provided funds.

In addition to a boardwalk over a swamp, the site features walking trails, a dog park, a canoe park, a campsite, a kayak launch, offices for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, fitness stations and a community building.

At a brief grand opening ceremony, Orangeburg County Council member Deloris Frazier told the crowd she was blessed to be able to help carry out the project, which started as a vision of the late council member Clyde Livingston.

She praised the teamwork of state, county and city officials.

Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, said, “What I like about what we have here today is something called ‘vision.’ Vision and collaboration of the city and the county and the legislature working together, putting together the funds and your taxpayer dollars and making it work for you.”

“These kinds of things, in a lot of instances, folks take them for granted. But I tell you who won’t take it for granted – those young children who get the opportunity to play on that playset on a summer’s day or a day after school,” he said.

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, described the park as “a place where our families can gather and have recreation.”

Hutto noted that he and his dog, Bosco, visit the park many afternoons during the week.

“You know, Orangeburg wouldn’t be Orangeburg if it weren’t for the Edisto River,” he said. “I mean, we are here because of the Edisto River.”

He praised the park’s features, particularly the boardwalk, which gives visitors direct access to the longest free-flowing blackwater river in North America.

“Let me tell you, I know it gets hot these days, but once you get about 20 yards into that boardwalk, it cools right off,” he said.

“Doesn’t it look fantastic?” he said, looking across the park.

“The only problem I’ve seen so far: There’s not enough cars in the parking lot,” he said.

Visitors to the park checked out its many features.

Angela Mishoe of Cope, who runs a kayak rental business, said, “I wanted to come up here and see what kind of trail we were going to have” so renters can tote their kayaks to the river.

Mishoe has been a kayaker for about 12 years. She and her husband often canoe on the Edisto River.

“It’s peaceful, it’s quiet and you get to see a lot of nature,” she said.

“I’m very excited about this!” she said of the park.

Ryan Jones moved to Orangeburg from Georgia in January.

He’s been looking for more places to enjoy recreation.

“I’ve been here once before, but I didn’t know they had all of this,” he said.

“I want to catch a catfish and I’ve been looking for somewhere to get in the water because it’s so hot,” Jones added.

Jones said his next plans include buying a kayak and a fishing license.

