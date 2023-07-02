Michelle Joiner is no stranger to cooperation. During her childhood, Joiner’s parents fostered several children and she often helped out.

“No matter who came into the house, I was always there to help,” she said.

Joiner, who moved to the St. Matthews area in 2022, says people should be more willing to cooperate because “life happens.”

“You just have to treat people how you would want to be treated if you were in their shoes,” she said.

As the front house director of Chick-fil-A Orangeburg, Joiner makes sure she gives a warm greeting and smile to employees and customers.

Her pleasant aura and “can do” mindset impacts those around her.

“She’s always looking for an opportunity to go above and beyond what a guest may expect. She’s on point, very disciplined and she works in the spirit of excellence,” said Wayne Murphy, owner of Chick-fil-A Orangeburg. Joiner has worked at the establishment for six months.

Joiner’s efforts to go “above and beyond” have not gone unnoticed. She has been recognized by the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative for epitomizing the June character trait: cooperation.

The nomination states: “When I went into the store, Ms. Joiner was very gracious and without any hesitation worked to solve my dilemma. This is a testament to the positive atmosphere and service that you always find at Chick-fil-A.

“Cooperation plays a vital role in fostering positive experiences and creating a thriving community.”

Joiner says that being recognized for cooperation is rewarding.

“I was just doing my job. Our customers are always first and we strive to get them what they need. I wasn’t expecting anything from it,” she said.

It is important to her that every customer has that “Chick-fil-A experience,” Joiner said.

She describes the “Chick-fil-A experience” as top-quality customer service, making people feel like family and ending their interactions with Chick-fil-A’s widely known phrase, “My pleasure.”

Murphy says Joiner exhibits the company’s vision statement, which is “to impact and influence the community that we serve.”

“Words just can’t describe what she brings to the table and what a great asset she is to Chick-fil-A Orangeburg,” he said.

But Joiner gives props to her team.

“Cooperation is very important because we have to work together as a team. It takes more than just one person,” she said.

“Everyone can help each other. No matter what their strengths and weaknesses are, we all need each other,” she said.