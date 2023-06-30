The Orangeburg and Santee water parks are back on their regular schedules after they were closed for two days.

The chief executive officer of the YMCA of Columbia, which manages the facilities, says the closures stemmed from a lifeguard shortage.

“Saturday there was a situation and a misunderstanding that took place. All that’s been resolved now, and we should be operating our normal waterpark hours in Orangeburg and in Santee,” YMCA of Columbia CEO Bill Price said.

“The thing is that now is a personnel issue, and I’m just not at liberty to comment on the details of that. I have to protect everybody,” he said.

The Orangeburg water park closed at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The Santee water park closed the next day.

“It was a shortage of lifeguards because they left until we got a situation resolved,” he said.

“Obviously, safety is of utmost importance to the YMCA. We have to have quite a number of lifeguards to operate the waterpark. It’s known nationally that there’s a shortage of lifeguards. The young folks just don’t seem to be attracted to that type of work, but we were fortunate that we had enough to open on the days that we’ve been open,” Price said.

The Orangeburg County YMCA is one of five branches managed by the YMCA of Columbia.

Cathy Muffler, vice president of operations with YMCA of Columbia, is in charge of the Orangeburg County YMCA following the departure of the former executive director on Monday, June 26. Price said the former director’s departure is a personnel issue that he could not discuss, and the former director could not be reached for comment.

“We’re fully staffed, and we have people there that have been there for a while managing everything, and Ms. Muffler is managing them, if you will,” he said.

The hours at the Orangeburg County Aquatic Park are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays. The park will also be open on July 4 during those same hours. The hours at the Santee Aquatics Park are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“It’s an alternating schedule. We need the same lifeguards that work in Orangeburg in Santee. So we cannot open both of them on the same timeframe,” Price said, noting that the call for lifeguards continues.

“It’s something that we’ve been challenged with for the last few years. I guess it started with COVID. Like so many things, people have been very, very slow to go back to work. Again, it’s not just us in Orangeburg or South Carolina. It’s nationwide. Everybody’s having a hard time getting adequate lifeguards. So if you know anybody who wants to be a lifeguard, send them to us. We’ll train them and get them certified,” he said.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a certified lifeguard can email tatuhill@columbiaymca.org.