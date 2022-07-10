Watermelon Field Day returning after 2 years

After a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Edisto Research and Education Center's Watermelon and Vegetable Field Day is back.

The field day will be held Thursday, July 14, at the EREC in Blackville.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the indoor program beginning at 8:15 a.m.

The indoor session will include:

A talk on watermelon herbicides. The talk will include discussions on how to use effective pre-emergent herbicides in watermelon production.

Also, the consequences of herbicide carryover for subsequent crops will be discussed and basic principles of Integrated Weed Management, using all tools available to control problematic weeds, will be highlighted.

Gummy Stem Blight Fungus resistance to Tebuconazole

Tebuconazole is the active ingredient in a fungicide used by watermelon growers to help control Gummy Stem Blight Fungus (GSB). Currently GSB fungus is showing moderate resistance to this active ingredient.

Contract Pollination for Cucurbits

How to ensure your watermelon crop is pollinated and what you need to do to protect your pollinators.

Following the indoor session, attendees will go out into the field to view research plots, continue discussions and harvest and sample 74 different cucurbit cultivars.

The field session will include:

A Clemson University weather station demonstration. A weather station infrastructure has been built for farmers across the state to include stations, technical support and website buildout. To date, fifty stations have been installed, with at least one station in all 46 South Carolina counties.

The project's next step was to build out a website on Clemson's Network that would house both real-time and historical data. Once the website is built, calculators will be developed to help growers and agents make better recommendations based on actual weather data.

Such calculators include rainfall, growing-degree and chill-hour calculations. Clemson aims to develop alerts relating to weather events that growers and homeowners alike can sign up for in the future.

Systemic Acquired Resistance (SAR) and Biostimulant Test with Watermelons

Two United Phosphorus Limited products were tested for their effectiveness in improving watermelon yield and fruit quality.

Both products were applied as a foliar spray. One product was applied six times, beginning with the first fungicide application. The second product was applied when female watermelon blooms appeared and a subsequent application one week later.

Anaerobic Soil Disinfestation (ASD) – Team ASD

Anaerobic Soil Disinfestation (ASD) is one alternative showing science-backed promise as an effective preplant strategy to control soil-borne pathogens, nematodes and weeds.

The first year of a two-year watermelon field trial has been implemented at Clemson University’s EREC to test the ASD effectiveness of several readily available carbon sources. The goal of the research project is to investigate amounts and combinations of readily available carbon sources to achieve ASD efficacy specifically for watermelons.

Watermelon Field Day Watermelon and Specialty Melon Trials

A wide variety of watermelons and specialty melons, 74 cultivars, are available for taste testing.

The trial includes 31 commercial seedless watermelon cultivars, 12 mini watermelon cultivars, nine heirloom seeded watermelon cultivars and 22 specialty melon cultivars.

For more information, contact 803-284-3343 ext 271.