Water service interruption to affect portions of SCSU campus

On Thursday, March 4, from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., water service for a portion of the South Carolina State University campus will be temporarily interrupted.

A City of Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities construction crew will be replacing a system valve at the intersection of Lovell and Russell streets. It will be necessary to shut the water off to safely complete this work.

The work will affect some SC State buildings along Russell Street. Campus residence halls will not be affected.

Once the work is complete, as a precautionary measure, a Boil Water Advisory will be in effect. During this advisory, the Department of Public Utilities advises users to vigorously boil the water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking. Once the necessary samples have been analyzed, you will receive notice of a repeal of the Boil Water Advisory.

The Water Division of the Department of Public Utilities will make every effort to minimize the length of time you are without water. In the event of inclement weather or an interruption in the work schedule, an alternate date of Friday, March 5, is planned for the same time as above.

Should you have need of water during this period, please take the appropriate measures to store water for those needs. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Department of Public Utilities Water Division at 803-268-4404.

