Water returns to Northwood Estates; boil water advisory in effect

Northwood Estates residents have water again, but a boil water advisory is still in effect.

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities had to shut off water to some customers on Wednesday afternoon after an 8-inch main break.

Water was briefly restored on Thursday afternoon, then stopped again after additional problems were discovered. DPU announced at 10 p.m. Thursday that water service was restored.

The boil water advisory remains in effect until lab results return showing the water is safe to drink.

DPU issued the boil water advisory on Wednesday afternoon for water customers on Perry Drive, Lake Drive, Lake Circle, the 1195 to 1290 block of Oaklane and the 815 to 989 block of Northwood Drive.

Under a boil water advisory, impacted residents are asked to boil water for at least a minute before cooking or drinking. Nearby residents who lost water pressure are also asked to boil their water.

The advisory notes that customers should continue to boil water until notified by the utility.