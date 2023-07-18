Repairs on two water lines are scheduled to begin later this month, Holly Hill Town Council member Leanne Troutman announced at the council’s monthly meeting on Monday, July 10.

A pipe on Brant Avenue collapsed and a leak was found in a concrete pad on Collier Street, Mayor Billy Chavis announced at the council’s June 5 meeting.

In another update from last month’s meeting, Police Chief Josh Detter announced that the South Carolina Department of Public Safety has awarded the police department a grant of more than $147,000.

The money will pay for the salary, uniform, and vehicle of a school resource officer for Holly Hill Elementary School. Detter said he has hired St. George Middle School’s former CEO, who was previously a Dorchester County sheriff’s deputy.

George Summerson, the councilman who oversees the airport, reported that a large mower has been repaired and returned to service, and the airport property will be mowed again after the daily rains let up.

Interim Town Clerk Shelia Williams reported that work has begun on the fiscal year 2022-23 audit.

The following meetings – all open to the public – were announced:

Town Planning and Zoning Commission: Monday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Festival Committee: Tuesday, July 18.

Special called council meeting to work on the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget: Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m.

Town Board of Zoning Appeals: Monday, July 24.

Contact Shelia Williams at Town Hall, 803-496-3330, for the time, location and other details for any of these meetings.