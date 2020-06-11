Water park reopens, with changes; YMCA limiting days, number of visitors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Orangeburg County Aquatic Park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, but the number of people allowed to visit at one time will be limited to 150 to encourage social distancing.

"We highly encourage those in attendance to maintain a distance of six feet from those not in their immediate party," YMCA spokesperson Lisa McGee said.

"To start, we are opening on Saturdays only but may expand operation hours in a later phase of reopening,” she said.

The water park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.

Hand sanitizer stations will be inside the park in strategic areas and the layout of the chairs has been changed to encourage distancing.

Park personnel will be wiping down chairs and restroom doors.

Individuals can bring their own hand sanitizer or wipes if desired.

The chlorine in the water sanitizes the slides and the inner tubes, officials say. Staff will dunk the inner tubes under the water before the next person uses them.

Individuals will not be required to wear any personal protective equipment like masks or gloves, McGee said.