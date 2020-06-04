Watch now: ‘You need to pray every day’: Orangeburg pastors gather at MLK monument, call on God together

“That they will hear your voice speaking to you: This the way you should go. Walk ye this way therein.”

House of Refuge Pastor Joshua Elders prayed that leaders know the truth of God’s word.

“Father we want your word to prevail, but in order for your word to prevail, somebody has to submit to it,” he said.

Retired United Methodist Church pastor the Rev. Larry D. McCutcheon said, “Let us as people of faith, people of the church remember who we are. We work together for the up-building of God’s kingdom. Continue to bless, strengthen and guide all of us we pray. We ask this in your name. Amen.”

Impact Church Pastor Rick Watts thanked God for redemption and his spirit.

“Father, I pray for every pastor and every church member that we no longer preach about love, but we become love,” he said.

The Rev. J.P. Sibley of New City Fellowship said people need to change not just their words, but their hearts. He also spoke against the desire to see oneself as superior to others.

The U.S. has built wealth off the back of slaves. “We have taken dominion over not creatures, but the image of God,” he said.