Watch now: ‘You need to pray every day’: Orangeburg pastors gather at MLK monument, call on God together

Casey Seegers says, “You need to pray every day.
“You can never have too much prayer.”
She joined dozens of others at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Orangeburg on Thursday to pray.
In an event that brought together pastors from several churches, the group prayed for the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, coronavirus victims and others.
But they also prayed for protection in the community during a difficult time.
Elder Reggie Haskins of Bethany Full Gospel Church asked God to “give us a double portion of your spirit as we take back everything the devil has stolen. Lord, we thank you for taking back our emotional health. We thank you for taking back our physical health, thank you for taking back our finances, our relationships, our children, our jobs, our homes, our marriages and most of all our peace and our unity.”
He added, “We come against hate, we come against racism, we come against division, we come against COVID-19. We send it back to the pits of Hades.”
Bishop Donald Oliver of Edisto Drive Church of God prayed that the nation’s leaders will “bow their knees and humble themselves to you and seek your face, Father, and find out what is the way we should go, Father.
“That they will hear your voice speaking to you: This the way you should go. Walk ye this way therein.”
House of Refuge Pastor Joshua Elders prayed that leaders know the truth of God’s word.
“Father we want your word to prevail, but in order for your word to prevail, somebody has to submit to it,” he said.
Retired United Methodist Church pastor the Rev. Larry D. McCutcheon said, “Let us as people of faith, people of the church remember who we are. We work together for the up-building of God’s kingdom. Continue to bless, strengthen and guide all of us we pray. We ask this in your name. Amen.”
Impact Church Pastor Rick Watts thanked God for redemption and his spirit.
“Father, I pray for every pastor and every church member that we no longer preach about love, but we become love,” he said.
The Rev. J.P. Sibley of New City Fellowship said people need to change not just their words, but their hearts. He also spoke against the desire to see oneself as superior to others.
The U.S. has built wealth off the back of slaves. “We have taken dominion over not creatures, but the image of God,” he said.
“Lord, we don’t want to be like you, we want to be you. Oh Lord, forgive us for our idolatry. Forgive us for the idolatry of trying to be like you,” he said.
He also asked for forgiveness for being silent about oppression.
The Rev. A. David Griffin said people are tying their existence to a system that is breaking people every day.
“Christians are the ones pulling the triggers. Christians are the ones waving the billy clubs. Christians are the ones siccing the dogs and water hoses. Christians are the ones hanging us and killing us. Those are men who wake up and love their children and kiss their children and wives and live a Christian ethic, or so they say,” he said.
In his prayer, Griffin said the ongoing wrath of God is deserved and “you are pulling back very carefully the grace of God.”
“Have mercy upon those who you would have mercy. Bring down those that you would call to humble. And then, God, exalt and lift, straighten up the necks and heads of those who have been debased.”
Afterward, Pastor Rommie Ray from the It’s All About Jesus Worldwide Ministry said she came to the event to join in prayer with other brothers and sisters.
“Sometimes we disagree. The main thing is we come together in praise,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.