WATCH NOW: With 30 employees out, COVID-19 puts pressure on staffing at RMC

The Regional Medical Center is utilizing outside or contract workers as about 30 of its own salaried employees are out due to coronavirus-related issues.

"It is important when people come here that there is someone here to care for them," RMC President and CEO Charles Williams said during a Monday press conference. "We are also concerned about our staffing because it is not just COVID. We are now in hurricane season and we also have flu season coming."

Williams explained the 30 employees currently out with COVID-related issues either have themselves tested positive for COVID-19 or have family members who have been exposed.

Overall, he said 69 RMC employees have been impacted by COVID-19 since March.

"When we talk about social distancing and masking, it is not just important at the hospital," Williams said. "If my loved one is out at the store or a restaurant and they contract it, then I have to live with them. Then I cannot come to the hospital and deliver the care that the community needs."

Williams said due to the impact of COVID-19, the hospital is contracting staff, as are most hospitals in the state.

"On average we use about 25 contract staff members a day," he said. "Right now, our need is at 70."