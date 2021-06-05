WATCH NOW: 'We have to get people back to work': Orangeburg job opportunities in big supply

"We're hiring" and "Now hiring" signs dot the Orangeburg landscape.
Yard signs, marquee signs and billboards let all know that jobs and opportunities are available.
By all appearances, it seems everyone is looking for workers -- workers that in many cases are becoming harder and harder to find.
The cause of the workforce shortage -- whether it be fears of the coronavirus or extra federal unemployment benefits -- is not known for certain. But some local business owners and managers say they believe government benefits could be one reason for the hesitancy of some to return to the workforce.
At Orangeburg's Chestnut Grill, General Manager Marji Albergotti says the restaurant continues to accept applications for interested future employees. Currently, the restaurant has a little over 30 people on the payroll but is still short on a few positions such as one or two skilled cooks.
"I do feel that when the extra benefits expire at the end of this month there will be many people looking for work," Albergottii said, referring to the federal coronavirus unemployment benefits that were put in place shortly after the pandemic hit last year.
"When the extra benefits were rolled out, it suddenly became more lucrative for a person who traditionally worked 20-25 hours a week to stay home. This in turn made it difficult to entice many of them to come back to work."
"Unfortunately, I think a lot of businesses have shifted their working employee model and I am not sure how many jobs will be available for those that have chosen to stay out of the job field for over a year," Albergottii said.
In an effort to get people back to work, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is ending the federal unemployment benefits for South Carolinians on June 26. Governors in other states have done the same.
Through the end of May, Orangeburg County had 1,400 job openings and 36 green jobs, according to South Carolina Works Online Services.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics defines green jobs as positions in which workers' duties involve making their establishment's production processes more environmentally friendly or using fewer natural resources.
Some of the local employers with online jobs being advertised are: General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. (151); The Regional Medical Center (100); McDonald's Corp. (59); South Carolina State University (46); and PruittHealth (42).
Bamberg County had 131 jobs advertised to include: PruittHealth (35); Denmark Technical College (27); Enmarket Inc. (13); CVS Health (9); and McDonald's Corp. (8).
Calhoun County had 53 jobs advertised to include: Pilot Company (12); Calhoun Convalescent Center (8); DISH Network LLC (4); Enmarket Inc. (4) and Windstream Communications Inc. (3).
Locally, Orangeburg County's unemployment rate for April was 7.9%; Bamberg County’s unemployment rate was 8.2% and Calhoun County’s rate was at 4.7%.
In order to deal with the shortage in staff at Chestnut Grill, Albergotti said adjustments have been made.
"A majority of the employees that we have working close to full-time hours right now have been with us for many years," she said. "Many of them picked up the number of hours they were working and moved into the full-time category to make up for the shortage of available workers."
But Albergotti said staff challenges have been going on throughout the pandemic.
"When the initial shutdown was ordered by the governor, we laid off about 60% of our staff," she said. "At the time, we employed a little over 50 people. We maintained about 15 employees during the mandated shutdown of indoor dining. Those 15 employees were the backbone of our survival during that time, as most of them, along with the owners, were putting in twice as much time as usual."
She noted that "front of the house" workers (servers, hosts) with small children suddenly found themselves with nowhere to take the kids.
"When daycare and schools closed, they were left with no other option than to stay home to take care of their children," Albergotti said. "This was a major factor in the loss of many employees for many businesses across the state."
Waffle House Vice President of Public Relations Njeri Boss said the restaurant firm's story is like many in the service industry.
"It depends on the part of the country you are in," Boss said, choosing not to speculate on the reasons for the labor challenges. "We have a very dedicated group of associates, employees and managers who are operating our restaurants every day to the best of their ability to be able to offer the best customer service we can for as many as we can for as long as we can."
"We look forward to the time when truly post-pandemic people can look around and see what is really the playing field," Boss said. "I don't know if anyone really knows right now."
Boss said the restaurant is hiring and looking for servers (sales people), grill operators and managers.
"We offer job opportunities and career opportunities for anyone willing to work and who wants to work and loves serving the public because that is what we do," Boss said, noting the company offers "competitive pay."
"It seems to be more opportunities out there for people to start a great career in the restaurant industry with a proven leader."
Local workforce shortages, however, go beyond the food service sector.
Health/fitness
The Orangeburg County YMCA is in need of lifeguards.
"Like most businesses, we are struggling to find enough people," said Lisa McGee, marketing and communications director at the affiliated YMCA of Columbia. "It seems that there is a nationwide shortage of lifeguards this year as well. We are doing all we can to find qualified candidates."
The shortage has gotten so bad that Orangeburg County YMCA Executive Director Demetrius Hardy has been doing double duty -- lifeguard/lifeguard training and branch operations.
Hardy said the hope is that as the summer progresses, more lifeguards will be trained and parks can return to traditional hours after the July 4 holiday.
Due to the shortage of lifeguards, the Orangeburg Aquatic and Santee Water parks have had to change their hours and days of operation. One park is open each day until additional staff can be hired.
Typically, both parks are open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
YMCA of Columbia Senior Vice President of Operations Cathy Muffler said the Orangeburg and Santee parks usually have about 50 to 70 lifeguards in total.
Through May 27, the YMCA has about 20 lifeguards on payroll and another 25 scheduled to get certified over the next couple of weeks, Muffler said.
"Lifeguard certifications are valid for two years," Muffler said. "We didn’t certify any guards in 2020 and returning guards from 2019 have expired certifications."
"Typically, 50% of our summer team comes from staff returning from the previous summer," Muffler said. "We only had one park open last summer on weekends so we just don’t have many returning guards. That puts us in a position to hire 100% of our guards as new employees. Most of those come to us without any guard certification."
The YMCA has increased its marketing efforts for hiring, offered lifeguard certification classes at reduced rates and increased the starting salary for guards. It is also looking into some type of incentive for working all summer, Muffler said.
Muffler said the YMCA does not anticipate closing any location for the summer.
"We should be able to open one park each day until we are able to hire more staff," she said. "Our goal is to get back to our normal schedule once we have hired enough guards to staff both locations."
Kristin Bobenage, human resources director for Planet Fitness, said the workforce shortage at the fitness club is real not only at Orangeburg but in all its Columbia-area facilities.
"Finding employees has proven to be difficult, as the applicants that we do have often don't respond when contacted for further information, or in some cases, don't even show up for interviews," Bobenage said. "Overall, we can definitely say the applicant pool has been much less than what we are used to."
Bobenage said Planet Fitness participated in a job fair opportunity with SC WORKS in Orangeburg and hopes to do at least one additional event later in June.
"We've offered employee referral bonuses, created hiring brochures and are in the process of designing signage to use both internally and externally to attract applicants," Bobenage said.
Bobenage said the workforce challenges are difficult to put a finger on.
"It could be a number of factors, such as those that are still collecting unemployment post-pandemic, but there are multiple other potential factors -- changing career paths in general as a result of COVID, opting to find positions away from the front-line risks that offer more work-from-home opportunities, or chasing higher-paying positions," Bobenage said.
"Since almost everyone is hiring these days, other companies have offered higher pay or sign-on bonuses for employment, which can easily cause employees to constantly be on the lookout for a better job."
In order to make up for the shortages, businesses are relying heavily on current employees.
"Now that CDC recommendations have been updated and more of the community is getting vaccinated, we are seeing an increase in club membership for those that saw themselves become inactive during the pandemic," Bobenage said.
"As our members are feeling more confident about returning to the gym, our workforce has remained the same, therefore putting more work on our current team, and increasing their hours. Those that have stuck it out have done a great job constantly evolving to meet the ever-changing local and CDC guidelines while in some cases taking on more hours or responsibility."
Retail
Orangeburg Lowe's Manager Eric North said the store has had a challenging time finding workers, though the company has been out front with the public through hiring events. A job fair was held in April during which the company gave walk-in interviews.
"We had lines from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. that evening," North said. "For Lowe's, the spring and summer is our season where we hire enough people for the store."
North said currently the store has about 178 employees, above the desired level of 150.
The hiring overages are a direct result of the challenges of COVID-19, he said. Ensuring there are enough employees is crucial, especially during a pandemic with time lost to illness.
North also noted the store had further challenges hiring when colleges and universities ended their year and students went home.
Though there are no open positions now, North said Lowe's has proven to be an attractive place to work due to good full-time and part-time benefits for employees as well as schedule flexibility allowing individuals to work two jobs.
Calhoun Oil Company Inc. President Boyd McLeod III, who oversees convenience stores in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Sumter counties, said the company has about 179 full-time employees but needs about 200 to be fully staffed.
"We are probably two or three managers short of a full staff," he said. "The other positions would be cooks for Bojangles and clerical staff for convenience stores."
Hiring individuals has "been much harder," McLeod said.
"We just don't see people coming to the market as they have in the past," he said, noting the extra unemployment benefits could be a part of the reason. "We hope to see an uptick. We have seen a small uptick but we are still struggling."
"I think schools being out for so long really hurt things and it is a big supply-chain issue," he said.
Job fairs
Since May 2020, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has had 35 job fair events in Orangeburg.
SCDEW spokeswoman Heather Biance said single-employer events have seen attendance lower overall with a maximum of 12 people showing for any one event.
"That could be for a variety of reasons, including some employers or positions may require a specific skillset," Biance said.
She said a large job fair in Orangeburg held in September 2020 drew more than 400 job-seekers due to the large number of employers.
"There are a lot of contributing factors as to why turnout may be higher or lower at events; including weather, challenges in that specific area, the employers who are hiring at that moment," Biance said. "However, as partners with the SC Works Centers statewide, we do everything we can to promote these events, but we can’t control how many people show up to benefit from the resources made available."
Biance said what is known is that workforce demand is high.
"There are currently more than 86,000 job openings in SC Works Online Services (SCWOS)," Biance said. "This is the highest number of job postings we’ve had in years, so the demand for jobs is definitely up."
Biance said these numbers do not take into account the number of employers who do not post online but may just post in a local paper or in their window or on a marquee.
"With the federal programs coming to an end on June 26, 2021, we want to help job-seekers connect with the SC Works Center staff who are very plugged in with local employers and we can promote the free services that are available to jobseekers at any time (resume writing, interview skills, etc.," Biance said.
To connect with SC Works: https://jobs.scworks.org/vosnet/Default.aspx
Manufacturing
Husqvarna Human Resource Manager Tiffany Glenn said the plant is having the same challenges as others in recruiting new employees. It is the county's largest manufacturing employer.
She said hiring has been more difficult than normal, which she blames on the economy and the fact that Husqvarna tends to pull from "the same pool of people" as other local industries.
"The unemployment payments probably have something to do with it," Glenn said when asked why there have been greater challenges in finding employees.
She said concerns about COVID as a factor should not be as great now with the vaccine rollout and the number of safety measures the company has implemented to protect its employees.
Currently, Husqvarna is hiring welders, assemblers and material handlers.
She said the company is aggressively seeking workers through an incentive program, working with the SC Works program, holding job fairs as well as working with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for specialty laborers like welders and maintenance.
"We have several apprenticeship programs as well," she said. "We are trying to find out the method to this madness."
Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said he has heard from a number of manufacturers about workforce challenges.
"They are frustrated because a number of workers have opted not to work," Robinson said, noting that finding employees has been "harder than normal."
"That is what COVID is. They are compensating folks to not work to reduce the spread."
"But we have to get people back to work and re-engaged in the workplace," Robinson said. "Manufacturing is essential."
In addition to Husqvarna, other companies struggling to find workers include Quality Model, HT Hackney and Okonite.
"We are continuing to reach out to our employers trying to make sure they are satisfied," Robinson said. "We are seeing the tail end of this and hopefully people will get back to work."
Santee Transport Service owner Joe Goodwin said he has two truck drivers but "could use one more."
He said "it has been a challenge" finding employees.
"Sometimes we get two or three and a period of time we don't have any respond to an ad," he said, noting he does not know why hiring has been slow. "I don't have any definite answer."
Goodwin said there could be a number of reasons, such as the state requirements for truckers such as random drug tests and certifications. Also, trucking can be a demanding profession that can keep individuals away from family days at a time.
He also said there are lot of different types of trucking jobs, meaning the pool of opportunity is there.
"It is slow in coming," he said, noting that applications may come through but hirings are "few and far between."
Agriculture
Agriculture has also been impacted.
Gregg Covington of Norway Farms Partners has been farming for 38 years. The farm grows cotton, corn, oats and peanuts.
"It is tough out here right now," Covington said. "I have never seen it like this before. We can't find labor anymore."
"I don't know what it is, whether it is COVID money," he said. "It is something enhancing it to make it worse. People don't have the need to get out there and work. They are sustaining their needs by not working."
Covington said he currently pays his workers $15 an hour but says a number of factors are playing into the shortage.
One is an aging population and the fact that younger people have more opportunities available to them.
"The construction business is booming and the housing business is booming," Covington said, noting individuals can make more in construction or in a manufacturing plant and not have to "hang out in the dust" all day long.
Covington said the labor challenge has prompted him to go through a hiring agency seeking workers from South Africa.
"These guys farmed in South Africa and the government took the land from them," he said. "They were farmers all their life. They are very smart and they have got some experience on the farm."
But Covington said the visa approval process has slowed down, making it more difficult to get the workers over here.
Covington said he has also hired individuals from Mexico but the language barrier makes it difficult.
Social service agencies
The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is experiencing "unprecedented staff shortages."
"It has been extremely difficult to find employees," OCDSNB Executive Director Vonda Steward said. "The human service field is one that is both challenging and rewarding. Providing direct care to people is not just a job, it is a calling."
It takes people who have patience, compassion and a heart to serve. Unfortunately, working in this field will not make a person wealthy," Steward said. "It will, however, enrich your life in so many other ways."
Steward said the agency has tried to make employment attractive by staying competitive with pay.
"The pandemic has also made things even more difficult with the sheer number of employers out there just like us," Steward said. "We are all seeking good qualified candidates to fill our positions."
The agency currently has about 20 part-time and five full-time direct-care positions. It is also in need of two full-time nurses for its work activity centers in Orangeburg and Santee.
The agency has covered shortages by reassigning existing staff members and paying overtime.
It has heavily advertised via the newspaper, radio, Facebook, the agency’s website and word of mouth.
"We have 'Join Our Team' business cards that we pass out to prospective candidates," Steward said. "We also work closely with SC Works and have hosted job fairs."
At the Orangeburg County Department of Social Services, positions are open in economic services and human services. There are currently seven vacant human service workers and three case worker positions.
Filling the positions has been difficult, said Charlene Nimmons, Orangeburg County DSS director.
"One reason is due to competition with surrounding agencies and current low salaries compared to other social service roles," Nimmons said. "There is also strong competition from the private sector to fill open positions in other fields and professions."
In an effort to fill these positions, DSS has done a number of things: reached out to local schools to recruit recent high school and college graduates; encouraged staff to share information with people in the community on how to apply for vacant positions through the careers.sc.gov website; attended meetings and conferences to announce vacancies; posted jobs on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter, and participated in local job fairs.