WATCH NOW: 'We have to get people back to work': Orangeburg job opportunities in big supply

"Lifeguard certifications are valid for two years," Muffler said. "We didn’t certify any guards in 2020 and returning guards from 2019 have expired certifications."

"Typically, 50% of our summer team comes from staff returning from the previous summer," Muffler said. "We only had one park open last summer on weekends so we just don’t have many returning guards. That puts us in a position to hire 100% of our guards as new employees. Most of those come to us without any guard certification."

The YMCA has increased its marketing efforts for hiring, offered lifeguard certification classes at reduced rates and increased the starting salary for guards. It is also looking into some type of incentive for working all summer, Muffler said.

Muffler said the YMCA does not anticipate closing any location for the summer.

"We should be able to open one park each day until we are able to hire more staff," she said. "Our goal is to get back to our normal schedule once we have hired enough guards to staff both locations."

Kristin Bobenage, human resources director for Planet Fitness, said the workforce shortage at the fitness club is real not only at Orangeburg but in all its Columbia-area facilities.