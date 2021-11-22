WATCH NOW: 'We do it for Jesus': Churches, groups providing food for Thanksgiving

The coronavirus pandemic may have caused some changes in the way community organizations and churches serve up – or hand out – Thanksgiving meals this year, but it has not stopped the power of giving.

Williams Chapel AME Church will begin handing out bags of food on Wednesday. Several groups and churches are also offering meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Bennie Brown, a member of Williams Chapel, said while the church will not have its traditional sit-down meal this year, there are plans for a drive-through Thanksgiving giveaway.

The church will hand out food bags containing turkeys, ham and chicken, along with other food staples such as rice and potatoes, beginning at noon Wednesday at the church, which is located at 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg.

“We’re going to run that until all is gone. We won’t cook it, but it’ll all be in bags,” Brown said.

The church’s soup kitchen, which now runs every other Friday instead of every Friday because of the pandemic, serves hundreds of meals to the less fortunate.

Numbers have been growing, Brown said.

The church also provides food bags to individuals who are sick and shut-in every Wednesday.

Brown said the church is seeking donations, but appreciates the help from the community that is already coming in. He is confident God will bless the church so it can continue its mission.

“I pray every day that he's there because that's the only way we've made it. Only through his grace have we made it. My belief is that as we are blessed, we'll continue to be a blessing to somebody else. We just have to continue to do that, and God will make it happen," he said.

On Thanksgiving Day, four churches are coming together for their annual Thanksgiving Feast.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. The event is free and open to the public. Meals will be take-out only and distributed at the church off of Saint John Street. Individuals will be able to walk or drive up for their meals.

“We enjoy giving back to our community. God has really blessed our church and everybody around here. It’s just a way of giving back,” said Jon Hare, a member of First Baptist Church.

Turkey, ham, dressing, rice and gravy, green beans, macaroni and cheese, yams and desserts will be among the items served up.

Participating churches include First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, First Presbyterian Church, Cornerstone Community Church and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

“It’s our call. We’re to serve our community. We do it for Jesus. He provides everything you need. It’s a good lesson in walking in faith,” said Norma Sells, a member of St. Paul’s.

Hare said, “Anybody who wants to help is welcome,” noting that donations are always appreciated.

Other groups are also demonstrating their love for their communities on Thanksgiving.

Henry Miller, executive director of the Samaritan House at 1580 Middleton St. in Orangeburg, said the homeless shelter will be distributing Thanksgiving meals throughout the community on Nov. 25.

“The Samaritan House of Orangeburg County Inc. is having a Thanksgiving Day meal for anybody in the Orangeburg area that would like a meal on Thanksgiving Day. We have partnered with several churches, schools, organizations and individuals who have either committed to providing items or food for this event,” Miller said.

“Some of the groups will be cooking and preparing certain items and bringing them to us. We’re planning to feed 350 individuals, along with the residents at the Samaritan House,” he said.

The menu includes: turkey, dressing, giblet gravy, seasoned rice, green beans, candied yams, macaroni and cheese, assorted cakes, pies and bottled water.

Miller said 100 of the meals will be going to Calhoun County, along with several apartment complexes in Orangeburg County.

“The hours of serving and delivering will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers are scheduled to report to the Samaritan House for their assigned times in fixing and delivering these meals,” he said.

Miller said the Thanksgiving meals are a way for the agency to give back.

“We felt compelled to give back to others who are less fortunate also in Orangeburg and surrounding counties,” he said, noting that takeout-only meals will also be distributed from the Samaritan House.

“If somebody can make it here for a meal, we’re going to give it to them. I’ve got a host of different people who are going to donate different items. The Samaritan House is just the gathering location to be able to prepare these meals and then distribute them out,” Miller said.

“I wish we could do it countywide, but I know that’s impossible right at this moment. Maybe down the road we can look at that, but right now let’s just start with what we’ve got right here,” he said. “Somewhere down the road I would like to make this an annual event.”

Jean Self, secretary at Denmark First Baptist Church, said the church is continuing the work of late church member and Denmark resident Mary Polasky.

Polasky, who died on Sept. 25, was a member of Feed My Sheep Ministries. The ministry is a coalition of several Denmark churches and members of the Denmark-Olar High School class of 1983. It has held two community drive-through Thanksgiving Day dinners for many years.

“We miss her a lot,” Self said, but the church is continuing Polasky’s work.

One community dinner will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Phillips Apostolic Church, Olar.

Another community Thanksgiving Day lunch will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Denmark-Olar High School, Heritage Highway, Denmark.

Bags of nonperishable food items will be given away this year.

“It’ll be drive-through only again because with COVID we still can’t have eat-ins this year,” Self said, noting that 100 plates will also be distributed out at Kathy’s Flea Market at 2667 Main Highway in Bamberg on Thanksgiving Day.

“We’re thankful we can do it. We’re the ones that get the blessing out of it. We’re always excited to see what God is going to do,” she said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.