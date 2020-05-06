WATCH NOW: Voorhees holds virtual commencement

DENMARK -- Due to the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Voorhees College recently held its celebration of 123 years of education with its first virtual commencement.
The Voorhees College Class of 2020 commemorates the academic achievements of 86 graduates who earned a bachelor of science or bachelor of arts degree. Joel José Riviera Orta, a sports management major, received first academic honors; followed by second honor, Tynasha Sha Nelson, an emergency management/homeland security major; and third honor, Chad Lee Matthews, a sports management major.
During the ceremony, Orta gave a congratulatory salute to his classmates for a job well done.
“Who would have thought we would have been celebrating graduation by viewing it online with people at home sitting in front of their computers? However, this is one of the most important milestones in our lives. I invite all of you to never stop dreaming because God is always with us,” Orta said. “We can determine our success and future but must keep the faith. So, as we are celebrating from a distance, do not be afraid to make mistakes because we had the courage despite the current difficulties to keep going. Congrats to all my fellow classmates.”
Also, this year, the institution recognized the Golden Class of 1970, which marked the third 50-year anniversary class from Voorhees.
President and CEO Dr. W. Franklin Evans said he knows the graduates are living in uncertain times, but because of their matriculation at Voorhees, they are prepared to handle any challenges that come their way.
“Congratulations to the Class of 2020, I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Also, we are proud of each of you for finishing your mission to earn your higher education degree; therefore, equipping you for competition in this global society. Wherever life takes you next, do not forget you represent Voorhees College and you are now a part of a distinguished group of alumni,” Evans said.
To view the 2020 commencement, please visit the Voorhees College YouTube channel.
