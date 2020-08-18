WATCH NOW, UPDATED: $70M development announced for 601; dining, retail, lodging, entertainment, more planned next to OCtech

"It will be all sit-down restaurants," he said. "We are trying to keep it as small and as local as we can, but at the same time we will be among your larger sit-down restaurants and entertainment centers."

Jason Bruner said the amphitheater will be a place to gather with the intent of bringing in some musical artists, concerts and farmers markets.

"We want to generate as much revenue as we can for the County of Orangeburg," Jason Bruner said. "We want to pool from the surrounding areas so people can finally get out there and see what we have been enjoying the whole time here in South Carolina and Orangeburg in general."

He said, "We want people to come down, hang out, have some lunch, enjoy the concert, stay for dinner. This will be an all-day affair here at Sixo 1."

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said, "It is going to mean a lot to the community.

"That is just another way that Orangeburg County is moving forward in spite of a pandemic."

Young said the county has been proactive in providing the infrastructure needed to help the county develop.