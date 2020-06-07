Watch now: Unified effort sought at ‘Peaceful Call to Action’; Orangeburg event focuses on racism, inequality

“Our next plan is to meet with a variety of officials on every aspect of what's going on in our community and begin to have an open dialogue with them about the systemic racism that’s taking place, about the inequalities within our communities,” Hemby said. “Police brutality is a very touchy subject, the Confederate flag in our town is a very touchy subject. So all those things are going to be addressed.”

Jean encouraged people to work as a team and with God to combat social injustice.

He also encouraged those with positions of influence to use it for the greater good of the overall message.

“I need you to make sure when you breathe, you understand you’re breathing not your own power, you’re breathing out the power of God,” Jean said. “One of the greatest threats to this movement is for you to have breath and not use it.”

Jean emphasized a need to identify and change systems rather than just the symptoms of the injustices.

“Do not fight the symptoms more than we fight the system,” he said. “When you can’t see it, you’ve got to know it’s the system but when you can see it, I need you to know it’s the symptoms.”