WATCH NOW: Two new coronavirus cases in T&D Region

Two more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. One lives in Bamberg County, the other in Calhoun County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday announced 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths across the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,531 and those who have died to 330.
Eight deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston, Clarendon, Greenville, Lexington, Richland and Williamsburg counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley and Fairfield counties.
Bamberg County now has 15 cases, 92 estimated cases and no deaths.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 8 cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases.
Orangeburg County has no new cases. It has 99 confirmed cases, 608 estimated cases and two deaths.
As of Saturday morning, 3,482 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,514 are in use, which is a 65.17% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,514 inpatient beds currently used, 461 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
As of Friday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 20,337 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,664 were positive and 17,673 were negative.
A total of 80,963 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
