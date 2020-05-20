Watch now: Two new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Wednesday.

Statewide, there are 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 9,175 and those who have died to 407.

Orangeburg County now has 117 cases and 719 estimated cases. Two residents have died.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 28 cases and 176 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported for Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 18 cases, 111 estimated cases and no deaths from the coronavirus.

Calhoun County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.