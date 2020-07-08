Watch now: Two more die of virus in region; Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun add cases

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died from the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A total of 18 Orangeburg County residents have now died of the coronavirus.
DHEC also announced an additional 30 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with three new Bamberg County residents and five new Calhoun County residents.
Statewide, there are 1,537 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 38 additional confirmed deaths.
Thirty-two of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston, Dillon, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda and Spartanburg counties; five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston, Horry and Spartanburg counties; and one death occurred in a young adult from Laurens County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 48,770 and confirmed deaths to 876
Orangeburg County: 30 new cases, 982 total cases, 6,032 estimated cases and 18 deaths.
Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 154 total cases, 946 estimated cases and one death.
Calhoun County: 5 new cases, 113 total cases, 694 estimated cases, one death and one probable death.
Here are the totals as of Tuesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 30 total cases, 184 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 new cases, 31 total cases, 190 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 0 new cases, 66 total cases, 405 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 new case, 30 total cases, 184 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 1 new case, 53 total cases, 326 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 1 new cases, 23 total cases, 141 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 2 new cases, 70 total cases, 430 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 new cases, 4 total cases, 25 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 12 new cases, 388 total cases, 2,383 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 5 new cases, 140 total cases, 860 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 new case, 12 total cases, 74 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 18 total cases, 111 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 2 new cases, 68 total cases, 418 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 6 total cases, 37 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 new cases, 26 total case, 160 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 new case, 19 total cases, 117 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 2 new cases, 89 total cases, 547 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 1 new cases, 48 total cases, 295 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 11 total cases, 68 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 1 new case, 44 total cases, 270 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 3 total cases, 18 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 34 cases, 209 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 10 new case, 212 cases, 1,302 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 new cases, 75 cases, 461 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 2 new cases, 62 cases, 381 estimated case
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.