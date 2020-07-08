Watch now: Two more die of virus in region; Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun add cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more Orangeburg County residents have died from the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A total of 18 Orangeburg County residents have now died of the coronavirus.

DHEC also announced an additional 30 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with three new Bamberg County residents and five new Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,537 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 38 additional confirmed deaths.

Thirty-two of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston, Dillon, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Laurens, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda and Spartanburg counties; five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston, Horry and Spartanburg counties; and one death occurred in a young adult from Laurens County.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 48,770 and confirmed deaths to 876

Orangeburg County: 30 new cases, 982 total cases, 6,032 estimated cases and 18 deaths.

Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 154 total cases, 946 estimated cases and one death.