WATCH NOW: Tractor-trailers, SUV burn after crash near Santee

Two tractor-trailers and an SUV erupted into flames after a collision on Tuesday afternoon near Santee, according to Santee Fire Chief Ed Barnett.

The occupants of the vehicles were able to walk away from the collision on their own, although some had minor injuries, he said.

The crash occurred at 4:17 p.m. at U.S. Highway 301 and Tee Vee Road, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

A westbound tractor-trailer on Tee Vee Road allegedly struck a 2016 tractor-trailer and a 2016 Ford SUV, which were both traveling southbound on U.S. 301, Tidwell said.

The occupants of the tractor-trailers were not injured. EMS transported two occupants of the SUV to a local hospital with minor injuries, he said.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames reaching 12 to 14 feet in the air, Barnett said.

“Three vehicles were mangled together and melted down,” he said.

“Thank goodness the trailers on the trucks were empty,” Barnett added.

Barnett said the Providence Fire Department assisted in getting water to the scene.