WATCH NOW: Tractor-trailer blocks traffic on I-26

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County on Wednesday, blocking both westbound lanes of traffic for several hours.
The collision occurred at 4 p.m. on I-26 westbound near the 154 mile marker.
A tractor-trailer was coming off of the westbound ramp to I-26 and overturned.
There are no injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
Martha Rose Brown
Staff Writer
Martha Rose Brown covers crime and other topics. She's worked as a journalist in the region for the past 18 years.
