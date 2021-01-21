 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Tractor-trailer blocks traffic on I-26
WATCH NOW: Tractor-trailer blocks traffic on I-26

tractor-trailer

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 26 on Wednesday afternoon, blocking both lanes of traffic.

 T&D CORRESPONDENT RICHARD REID

A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County on Wednesday, blocking both westbound lanes of traffic for several hours.

The collision occurred at 4 p.m. on I-26 westbound near the 154 mile marker.

A tractor-trailer was coming off of the westbound ramp to I-26 and overturned.

There are no injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

WATCH NOW: I-26 crash

