WATCH NOW: Three more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County
WATCH NOW: Three more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Three more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental.

DHEC also announced there are 147 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths across the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,927 and those who have died to 355.

Eight of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Darlington, Florence, Richland, Spartanburg and Williamsburg counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Aiken County.

Orangeburg County now has 104 reported cases, 639 estimated cases and two deaths.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.

Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

